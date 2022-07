Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Beau Burns has been riding on tractors since he was a baby. His father would tend to the family crops with Beau in his arm, the hum of the machine lulling Beau to sleep. Flash forward several years, and Beau has 25 acres of his own in Primera.

The industrious fourteen-year-old grows cotton, grain, wheat, and onions. None of it is work, he insists. Like his dad, he’s just having a little fun. Check out the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.