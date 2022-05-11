Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Chuck Conrad’s love for broadcasting began at an early age, and as he grew, so did his fascination with it. In college, he worked at various radio and television stations, and over the years, his career led to an impressive collection of vintage cameras, monitors, and TVs—all capturing and contributing to a story of twentieth-century culture.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, Conrad gives viewers a look into his collection, known as the Texas Broadcast Museum, in downtown Kilgore. Its artifacts range from the obscure to the historically significant, like a camera that was present at the shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald.