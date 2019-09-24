Dallas’s Newly Reopened Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Calls Visitors to Action

For 35 years, the curators and historians of Dallas’s Holocaust Museum worked to find language for unspeakable horrors. Last week, the museum reopened as the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum—a reflection on its widened scope to acknowledge traumas experienced by other groups around the world. Though the museum changed its mission to include a human rights focus three years ago, the space itself was too small to take on new initiatives.

The Dallas museum’s first temporary special exhibition, Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory, is an intimate collection of large-scale photographs by Jim Lommasson—who will be speaking at the museum later this week—and handwritten reflections from more than 60 survivors of the Holocaust and violence in Bosnia, Iraq, Syria, South Sudan, and other countries. On view through January 31, 2020, the show’s deeply personal tone helps ground the museum’s debut.

It’s anchored by a three-winged permanent exhibit and a hologram theater that facilitates virtual conversations between onlookers and Holocaust survivor Max Glauben— a tender approach, considering how the number of survivors declines with each year. And as conditions at migrant detention centers along the United States–Mexico border have reportedly worsened, the museum’s expansion as a place to center conversations around human rights feels both timely and thoughtful.

Lyndsay Knecht

Texas Monthly spoke with Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO of the Dallas Holocaust Museum since 2013, about the museum’s efforts to inspire concrete action.

Texas Monthly: When you came to the museum, the permanent exhibition dealt with a single day during the Holocaust. The scale has changed immensely.

Mary Pat Higgins: When I started, we had nine employees including me. We are now up to 38, including me. To be able to raise the $84 million that we raised, it required more staff, too. It’s taken all of us to get this done.

TM: What did the research process look like as you considered different approaches to the expansion?

Mary Pat Higgins: A group of board leadership and I traveled throughout Europe…to visit concentration camps and to visit museums, to learn from them. We did that back in 2004. We visited the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which is incredible.

We found world-class partners to bring all this to life. Cortina Productions, who’s our media producer, was the media producer for the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and they worked on the Smithsonian African American Museum and many others.

TM: What did you learn from your travels?

MPH: We saw throughout Europe the use of testimony with ear cans [a small personal speaker visitors can use to listen]. I hadn’t seen that in very many museums in the United States. We knew that we wanted to really personalize our Holocaust exhibition to use the testimony of local survivors. We had 125 survivors who made their homes [in Dallas], and who opened our first museum. And so we wanted to help teach the history through their testimony.