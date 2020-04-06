There’s nothing like a good bedtime story. You loved hearing them when you were a kid, and if you’re a parent now you probably love telling them to your own kids. A bedtime story is good for the hearer and it’s good for the teller—a well-told tale fires the imagination and helps you relax and forget the troubles of the day.

Especially when there are so many troubles out there. Today we’re staying at home as much as possible and we’re looking for ways to stay entertained—and to stay sane. One way to do that is to dive deep into the true-life stories of the people and places around you. Texas Monthly has been telling stories for 47 years now, about heroes and villains, cops and criminals, singers and swingers. We thought we’d pull some from our archive and read them to you—actually have the writers of the stories read them to you.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. CT on Instagram TV or Facebook for Christian Wallace reading “The Jackie Robinson of Rodeo,” a profile of the great Myrtis Dightman, who broke the color barrier in professional rodeo five decades ago and became one of the best bull riders who ever lived.

We’ll be rolling out new episodes every night for the foreseeable future; tomorrow will feature Katy Vine reading “I Believe I Can Fry,” about a database analyst who became the king of deep-frying.

Whether these stories keep you up and bring welcome distraction, or whether you literally use them to get to sleep, we think you’re going to enjoy getting to spend some time with our writers and with the incredible stories they’ve put out into the world.

Enjoy, stay safe, and stay home—and feel free to send story requests to us at [email protected]!