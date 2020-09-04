The Weird, Wonderful Story of Texas’s First Radio Station

The state’s oldest licensed radio station, which turns one hundred next year, is about as close as a municipal entity can get to being a tall tale. WRR-FM is publicly owned, but it’s not publicly funded, nor is it public radio. Its studio sits on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas, in the shadow of the Ferris wheel. It’s been a training ground for internationally renowned radio voices, but at times it’s also been so unpopular that disc jockeys could broadcast dead air. The station’s ownership—the city of Dallas— hasn’t changed for a century. This fall, the station is hosting a history exhibit in advance of its upcoming centennial (the exhibit is on view at Dallas’s NorthPark Center until September 16, and will then head to the Hall of State at Fair Park and eventually city hall, though dates haven’t yet been announced). As photos, archives, and other memorabilia show, licensed Texas radio began as a humble emergency dispatch in a fire station. WRR’s story began when a fire consumed the telephone lines that Dallas dispatchers used to call police and fire precincts. The man tasked with finding a solution was an electrical engineer, organist, and technology geek named Henry “Dad” Garrett, who’d been Texas’s first car dealer (for National Electric in 1901), installed the State Fair’s first electric lights, and would go on to build the city’s first traffic signals, patent a water-powered car, and create his own early version of a radio alarm clock. “A Jules Verne of Dallas, is what I would call him,” says John Slate, Dallas’s city archivist.

Henry "Dad" Garret, circa 1920. Courtesy of WRR-FM
This photo from the 1930s shows WRR's first location in a police and fire company building. Courtesy of WRR-FM

Assembling spare parts from garage radio enthusiasts, Garrett constructed a radio dispatch in the city’s central fire station. In 1921, WRR became the first licensed radio station in Texas and the second in the United States, airing emergency calls to police and fire vehicles. In theory, you could have sat in your living room, listening to the soothing sounds of urgent crises on your radio. In practice, however, you didn’t have a radio unless you made it yourself. The golden age of radio, which by 1947 would turn 82 percent of Americans into broadcast listeners, wouldn’t really take off until the 1930s; WRR was a decade ahead of its time. “There were only amateur radio stations up at the time,” Slate explains. “There were also no commercially produced receivers, so people were making radios out of anything you can find. There are accounts in the Dallas Morning News of people using things like old box springs, mattress springs, as antennas.” There was ample free time between dispatch calls, so Dallas’s firefighters started to air their own banter. Garrett spun his classical records and even lugged a piano to the station so his teenage daughter, Letitia, could give a live concert. Courtesy of WRR-FM “The dispatchers were almost like the original disc jockeys,” says Amy Bishop, host of WRR’s midday show. “During the time when they didn’t have emergency communication, someone said, ‘Why don’t we start playing music?’ People started coming on telling jokes. Some enterprising person thought ‘Hey, we’re starting to reach more people, what if we could sell this time?’” When the operation outgrew the fire station—and the antenna on top of city hall—it moved through a series of local hotels before landing permanently in Fair Park. In 1931, after a decade of format-sharing, the emergency dispatchers left for a less public frequency. After World War II, WRR launched an FM station that stuck primarily to classical music, becoming all-classical in the 1960s. The AM side, meanwhile, slid into a no-format anything-goes carnival of pop, blues, comedy, variety shows Bishop calls “almost vaudeville,” news, live sports broadcasts (including the brand-new Cowboys, SMU basketball, and the now-gone Dallas Texans, Chaparrals, and Black Hawks), and some of Texas’s first traffic reports, aided by informants who literally sat on the roofs of tall buildings and called in what they saw. WRR launched the careers of dozens of talented hosts—but, on a bureaucratic budget, it couldn’t afford to keep them. “We have a lot of correspondence going on back and forth saying we’ve got to pay people more money because we keep spending money training them and then they go on to other places,” says Kristi Nedderman, Dallas’s assistant archivist. Those talents included John Peel, who was a DJ at the BBC for more than three decades; Jim Lowe Jr., who boldly programmed hours of Black blues musicians like John Lee Hooker and Muddy Waters in the early fifties (his teenage listeners included Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan); and Frank Glieber, who later called play-by-play for the Texas Rangers and whose wide frame acquired the station nickname “Round Mound of Sound.” In December 1970, WRR hired Brad Sham, then 21 and now the longtime radio voice of the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first job in radio, and it paid $600 a month. “It’s the quirkiest and in some ways most interesting place I’ve ever worked,” Sham says. “What I didn’t know was how unusual a place it was. It was a great place for me because I probably got opportunities to do things faster than I would have almost anywhere else.”

Jim Lowe at the radio station in the 1950s. Courtesy of WRR-FM
Brad Sham, 1972. Courtesy of WRR-FM