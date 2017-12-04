Meanwhile, in Lufkin… November 2017 Edition

Our favorite recent items from the police blotter of the ’Lufkin Daily News.’

We’re not sure if more strange things necessarily happen in Lufkin than in other small towns, but the police blotter at the Lufkin Daily News has always been one of our favorites in the state. Here are some of the highlights from November.

November 30

Someone stole a Bible and a machete from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

November 29

A complainant reported numerous vulgar anonymous phone calls.

November 28

Someone broke into and stole music equipment and a vacuum from a church.

November 26

Someone stole a bathroom sink, door, couch, and love seat, valued at a total of $1,250, from a house overnight while the owner was at work.

Someone allegedly stole a woman’s nine-year-old Pomeranian named Peggy Sue. According to the incident report, the Pomeranian is worth $3,000.

November 23

A man took a test drive in a car and never returned.

November 20

Someone reportedly stole white socks, underwear, tweezers, styling gel, shaving cream, razors, oil mousse, mousse, men’s T-shirts, house shoes, fake eyelashes, cleaning wash, body wash, and a bandana that totaled about $90 from Walmart Saturday afternoon.

November 19

Someone reportedly adopted kittens on October 30 and returned them on November 7 with broken bones.

November 16

A man entered a room without permission.

November 13

Someone reportedly stole anti-epileptic medication from a Cadillac.

November 9

A man reported electronics and a bowl of change were stolen from his home during a burglary.

November 7

Someone reported a television stolen from a room at Petty’s Motel.

November 6

A woman was reportedly run over by her own vehicle while trying to load it onto a trailer.

November 5

Lufkin police arrested a man whose family told officers he spoke in tongues and became possessed by a demon after drinking.

Someone redirected the local water supply and tampered with and destroyed city property.

November 3

A man reported losing an envelope of cash at the post office.

November 1

A man advised his truck was damaged while he was out fishing.