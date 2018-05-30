In case you haven’t noticed, school is out, temperatures are up, and vacation season is upon us. And that means it’s time to get back to the beloved Texas coast.

This summer, the first after Hurricane Harvey heavily damaged many of our favorite coastal communities, is the most important for these towns trying to get back on their feet. Aside from the normal sights and sounds of waves crashing and seagulls begging, lately there’s the steady sound of hammering and the beep-beep-beep of construction equipment. All along the coast, people are fast getting the restaurants, shops, and resorts ready for summer.

For our June issue, we prepared a special “Return to the Coast” package intended to bid Texans back to the coast and guide them on how to do so. We advise on where to stay in rapidly rebuilding Port Aransas, and we offer dispatches on the birding, fishing, and coastline in Rockport. Throughout it all, our hope is to appeal to that sense of Texas pride we all felt watching our friends and neighbors help one another in the throes of one of the worst natural disasters in our history. Remember? Remember how you wanted to help those people? The way to do so now is to book a trip.

In this month’s Behind the Lines, our monthly series intended to provide subscribers with an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at how we put together each issue, we visit with senior editor Courtney Bond, author of the lead story, and design director Emily Kimbro to talk about the coast package, how we conceptualized and developed the cover, and why now’s the time for Texans who love the coast to make their way on down.

To quote Kimbro: “The beer is cold and the beaches are clean.” I’m sold. Now, let’s go!