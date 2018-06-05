Texas Monthly took home five prizes at the annual City and Regional Magazine Awards last night in New Orleans. Denver’s 5280 magazine was the only other publication to win as many awards.

Contributor Ryan Goldberg’s August 2017 story “The Drug Runners” won the Reporting category. Goldberg spent months learning the stories of the Tarahumara, an indigenous Mexican group whose members have been drawn into the drug economy due to their skill at long-distance running.

The magazine also won the Excellence in Writing category for its August issue, which, in addition to Goldberg’s piece, contained executive editor Skip Hollandsworth’s heartbreaking account of a fire in the Texas Panhandle, “The Day the Fire Came.”

The October 2017 issue, which featured an oral history of Hurricane Harvey that was reported by seventeen staffers and contributors on deadline as the disaster was unfolding, garnered the prize for Special Issue.

In addition, Texas Monthly‘s art team earned two awards. The first, for Spread Design, went to the September feature story, “Creature From the Green Lagoon,” which was conceived by art director Victoria Millner. The second, for Designer of the Year, went to design director Emily Kimbro, who won the same award in 2016. Millner earned the honor last year.

The City and Regional Magazine Awards, a 33-year-old national competition, have been coordinated by the University of Missouri School of Journalism on behalf of the CRMA organization for 22 years.