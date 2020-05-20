Travel & Outdoors

Meet the Ocelot Whisperer

Documentarian Ben Masters tracks some of the few Leopardus pardalis that are left in Texas.

By
Pam LeBlanc
Issue
June 2020
Share
Notes

Ben Masters in Austin on April 14, 2020.

Photograph by Matt Conant

June 2020 magazine cover
From the June 2020 Issue Subscribe

Under the thin cover of an early-morning mist on a ranch not far from the South Texas coast, documentary filmmaker Ben Masters settles a worn felt cowboy hat on his head and cinches up a backpack full of gear. After he reminds his small team gathered on the side of a gravel road to move quietly, they duck into the bristling scrub, coyotes yipping in the distance. “Let’s do it! Let’s go find some ocelots!” he shout-whispers.

Thirty-one-year-old Masters is best known for his award-winning 2019 documentary The River and the Wall, which explored the potential impact of a border wall on the region’s terrain, wildlife, and residents. To make the film, he and four fellow adventurers traveled the 1,200 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico, via mountain bike, horse, canoe, and foot. Now he’s working on two new documentaries: a short film focusing on the small population of ocelots that survives in this South Texas thicket and a feature-length project highlighting some of the state’s most captivating fauna, from the black bears and mountain lions of West Texas to the whale sharks in the Gulf of Mexico, and the bison, alligator gar, and other species in between.

“Growing up and living here, I always thought the wild was this place in Africa. But we have some of the most phenomenal wildlife spectacles in Texas,” says Masters. Today, he is fixated on ocelots—small, sleek cats that subsist on a diet of wood rats, birds, rabbits, and lizards. The cats rarely show themselves. Even Masters has yet to see an ocelot in the wild, except on video footage he’s captured on the remote cameras he began planting in locations around the brush on this private ranch in Willacy County last July. “It’s kind of like seeing Bigfoot, if Bigfoot were the most beautiful species in the world,” is how he puts it.

Thank you for reading Texas Monthly

Now more than ever Texans are connecting over shared stories. Enjoy your unlimited access to our site. To have Texas Monthly magazine delivered to your home, become a subscriber today.

Adult ocelots weigh about thirty pounds, and most live in dense, brush-covered habitat from South America to Mexico. They once roamed parts of the United States, too, from this corner of Texas all the way to Louisiana and Arkansas. But by the sixties, development, ranching, hunting, the fur and pet trades, and loss of habitat drove them to the brink of extinction. Today, biologists estimate that just fifty to eighty of the cats survive in the United States. A handful live in southern Arizona. The rest are in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, in two separate populations centered about twenty miles apart: the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and the 27,000-acre El Sauz ranch, where Masters is focusing his research. Owned by the San Antonio–based East Foundation, the ranch was one of six South Texas properties set aside for environmental research and education by cattleman and wildlife advocate Robert C. East, who died in 2007.

Ocelot in masters remote camera

A female ocelot captured by one of Masters’s remote cameras in March.

Courtesy of Ben Masters/Fin & Fur Films

Because the Texas ocelot populations are hemmed in, researchers worry that inbreeding will cause problems such as low kitten survival rate and vulnerability to disease. Masters hopes to draw attention to their plight through his film.

“People can’t just go into the field and see ocelots,” he says. “But by making a documentary, hopefully we’ll be able to show people that animals are Texans that live here too and deserve to stay here forever.”

Masters, who lives in Austin, grew up in Amarillo, where he hunted and worked on ranches and in the oil fields after high school. He earned a degree in wildlife biology from Texas A&M University and soon stumbled into filmmaking with Unbranded, an adventure documentary that followed him and a group of friends as they trained wild mustangs and rode them to Canada. That project opened doors to making more films about his passions and causes.

“I guess coming from rural Texas, where ranching and land management and hunting was a way of life, it’s impossible not to grow a love for the outdoors,” Masters says. “But for whatever reason, my love for the outdoors changed from consumptive and wanting to kill or conquer to wanting to grow habitat. I still love to hunt, but I like to give back to nature more and to create habitat for the things I love.”

Here on the East Foundation ranch, Masters and his team have figured out where the ocelots congregate, through trial and error. The cats trip a laser beam, which turns on the camera. In December he caught video of a mother ocelot and two kittens, some of the first high-quality footage of the animals ever taken in the wild.

On this foggy morning, he and Landon Schofield, a wildlife biologist with the East Foundation, along with two photo assistants, are checking the remote cameras, adjusting their positions, and swapping out memory cards. To their delight, one camera has captured an ocelot. “That lives here! That’s within five miles of us,” Masters says. “Miniature jaguars that live in trees and haunt the jungles of Texas. So freakin’ rad!”

ben masters in austin texas

Ben Masters in Austin on April 14, 2020.

Photograph by Matt Conant

The team moves on to check other cameras. At one point, Masters drops to the ground and belly-crawls through some brambles where he thinks the cats have been. Then he gazes up to the trees, wondering if one of the cats is hidden nearby, eyeballing him as he works. He’s convinced that one is out there watching, and he wants to make sure that in the future, more cats will watch from the shadows.

If the U.S. ocelot population is going to expand, it will have to do so on private land, and the federal government and ranchers will need to work together to make it happen, says Masters, who hopes to release the ocelot film by next spring.

“What does it say about us as Americans if our most beautiful cat goes extinct in our country, on our watch?”

This article originally appeared in the June 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “In Search of the Ocelot.” Subscribe today.

Trending

  1. What Public Health Experts Are Saying About the Coronavirus in Texas Right Now
  2. How a Small Hill Country Town Became a Hub for Traditional Country Music
  3. Texas Has Decided to Roll the Dice on the Coronavirus
  4. Arrested Dallas Hairdresser’s GoFundMe Launched Before She Even Reopened
  5. Matthew McConaughey’s Numerous Pandemic Public Service Announcements, Ranked

Latest in Travel & Outdoors

  1. New to Backyard Chicken-Keeping? Here’s Some Eggspert Advice
  2. I Visited a State Park This Week. Here’s What I Found.
  3. Adventure Across Texas With Zoom Backgrounds From Texas Monthly Readers
  4. Where to Get Outside While Social Distancing
  5. Fishing Lures We Love
Share
Tags: Outdoors, Adventure, Ben Masters

Comments

Recommended

01
fort davis scenic loop
The Highs and Lows of Cycling the Fort Davis Scenic Loop

By Dan Oko

02
zip lines
Five Zip Line Adventures to Try in Texas

By Hazel O'Neil

03
river and wall
Navigating the Rio Grande’s Remote Lower Canyons

By Texas Monthly

04
Adventurers Explore Both Sides of Border in 1,200-mile Journey Along the Rio Grande

By Kathy Blackwell

05
backyard chickens hens roosting
New to Backyard Chicken-Keeping? Here’s Some Eggspert Advice

By Rose Cahalan

06
Merlin Tuttle with a bat.
As the Pandemic Inflames Old Fears, Texas’s ‘Bat Man’ Urges: Don’t Blame Bats

By Patricia Sharpe

07
dinosaur valley state park
I Visited a State Park This Week. Here’s What I Found.

By Scott Bedgood

08
Adventure Across Texas With Zoom Backgrounds From Texas Monthly Readers

By Texas Monthly

09
Where to Get Outside While Social Distancing

By Pam LeBlanc

10
fishing lures
Fishing Lures We Love

By Emily McCullar and Pete Robbins

11
fishing redfish wars
How a Battle Between Recreational and Commercial Fishermen Spawned a Conservation Movement

By Wes Ferguson

12
guadalupe river fishing
Fishin’ Across Texas

By Texas Monthly

Latest

From the Editor, June 2020: “Investing in Talent”

By Dan Goodgame

How ‘Passage’ Author Justin Cronin Became a Lifelong Catastrophist

By Justin Cronin

June 2020: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

For Years, an East Texas Carpenter Has Been Building a Gothic Contraption of Decks and Spikes in a Historic Square

By Wes Ferguson

Go-Go’s Bassist Kathy Valentine Remembers the Sounds of 1970s Austin

By Paula Mejía

The Signs of the Big Bend Are a Sign of the Times

By Sterry Butcher

Meet the Ocelot Whisperer

By Pam LeBlanc

The Truth-Telling Doc Known as the Fauci of South Texas

By Eric Benson

Can the ‘Texas Miracle’ Survive?

By Christopher Hooks

Domestic Violence Calls Spike in Texas Cities, While Falling in Rural Areas

By Arielle Avila and Cat Cardenas

Taco of the Week: Bistek at Taqueria El Ultimo Taco

By José R. Ralat

Priya Krishna’s Quarantine Journal, Entry No. 11: The Spice of My Life

By Priya Krishna