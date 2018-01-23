This story originally appeared in the February 2018 issue with the headline “Fredericksburg, Elevated.”

La Bergerie

This inviting artisanal market, which opened at the end of 2017, is filled with delights, including German, Austrian, and Texas wines handpicked by owner John Washburne; house-made charcuterie; and gifts like nineteenth-century oyster plates. 312 E. Austin. labergeriemarket.com

The Gathering Guesthouses

Just a few blocks from Main Street, Michael and Dawsie Meek’s new rental property feels like it’s set deep in the country. Options include the Farmhouse, which sleeps ten and boasts a pool, and the Pumphouse, a one-bedroom retreat in a former windmill-fed storage tank. 632 Post Oak Rd. thegatheringguesthouses.com

Pontotoc Vineyard Weingarten

Carl and Frances Money opened their take on the Austrian heuriger in Fredericksburg’s oldest building (circa 1846). In the shady, stone-walled courtyard, families can enjoy wine from Pontotoc’s nearby vineyard and a picnic basket full of treats made by Frances, a classically trained pastry chef. 320 W. Main St. pontotocvineyard.com

Maven

The neon Acapulco chairs outside are your first clue that what lies inside this whimsical boutique is a far cry from country kitsch. Think poppy-print pillows, woven tribal baskets, and modern- art kids’ books. 215 E. Main. shopmavenfbg.com

Blackchalk Home and Laundry

Last year, Jill Elliott turned this beautifully restored former laundromat into a chic home and furniture store. Vases, books, paintings, glam light fixtures, sleek velvet sofas, and cushy leather chairs fill the industrial space. 306 S. Lincoln. blackchalkhome.com