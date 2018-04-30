Travel & Outdoors

Sandcastles? No, Sand Sculptures! A Weekend of (Temporary) Art in Port A

Thousands attended the 22nd annual SandFest competition, the first since Hurricane Harvey.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Apr 30, 2018
Share
Notes

SandFest 2018.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

SandFest 2018.

More than 50,000 people convened in Port Aransas over the weekend for the 22nd annual SandFest, the largest native sand sculpture competition in the U.S.—and the first since Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas last year. On Friday morning, a horn sounded on the beach between mile markers 9 and 13, signaling that the eighteen sculptors could start on their soon-to-be sand masterpieces, which they worked on virtually nonstop for three days, hunched over and on their knees, surrounded by crowds who watched the artists at work. The winners were announced Sunday night. Completely run by volunteers, the event gives all proceeds to local charities. SandFest, which some locals call “adult spring break,” was a welcome weekend for business owners who have been looking forward to more visitors returning to Port Aransas. Fifty percent of the two thousand vacation homes are now available to book, with most set to become available by June. Half of the destination hotel rooms are opening now, with hopes to reach an 80 percent capacity by early summer. The lack of lodging options didn’t keep SandFest attendees away from viewing the art, consuming funnel cakes, and riding golf carts in the sand.

The first SandFest was organized by the Art Center for the Islands (now the Port Aransas Art Center) in 1997 and officially became a 501(c)3 nonprofit in its own right in 2006.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Each artist begins with a large pile of raw sand, which is then watered down until the sand is compact. Using a variety of tools from their elaborate tool kits, they press the sand together until it hardens, periodically spraying the intricate sculptures with glue to keep them in place.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Some of the sculptures utilize wooden bases.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

SandFest volunteers, who run the event, travel by golf cart over the four-mile stretch of beach where the Fest occurs.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Locals and tourists, mostly from around the state, came out in droves for the first SandFest after Hurricane Harvey.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Sculptor Delayne Corbett’s Seraphim, which won first place in the solo division.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

A close-up of artist Bruce Phillips's sculpture. He has been making sand art for 25 years and has created sand sculptures in thirteen countries.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

From deep-fried Oreos to hot and spicy tamales, beachgoers had many options for snacks between sculpture viewings.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Sculptors could compete as a duo, as did father-and-son team Ky and Jeff Terrell.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Ted Siebert journeyed from Chicago, Illinois to Port Aransas for the event. He's the author of a book on the pursuit called The Art of Sand Sculpting.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

An iced-beverage option for every color of the rainbow.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Lucinda Wierenga and Emerson Schreiner's intricate sculpture took second place in the competition.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Delayne Corbett’s Seraphim in progress on Friday before he won first prize on Sunday.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Winners were announced after three days of hard work under the sun.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

View Slideshow 14 Photos

Sandcastles? No, Sand Sculptures! A Weekend of (Temporary) Art in Port A

The first SandFest was organized by the Art Center for the Islands (now the Port Aransas Art Center) in 1997 and officially became a 501(c)3 nonprofit in its own right in 2006.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Each artist begins with a large pile of raw sand, which is then watered down until the sand is compact. Using a variety of tools from their elaborate tool kits, they press the sand together until it hardens, periodically spraying the intricate sculptures with glue to keep them in place.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Some of the sculptures utilize wooden bases.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

SandFest volunteers, who run the event, travel by golf cart over the four-mile stretch of beach where the Fest occurs.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Locals and tourists, mostly from around the state, came out in droves for the first SandFest after Hurricane Harvey.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Sculptor Delayne Corbett’s Seraphim, which won first place in the solo division.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

A close-up of artist Bruce Phillips's sculpture. He has been making sand art for 25 years and has created sand sculptures in thirteen countries.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

From deep-fried Oreos to hot and spicy tamales, beachgoers had many options for snacks between sculpture viewings.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Sculptors could compete as a duo, as did father-and-son team Ky and Jeff Terrell.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Ted Siebert journeyed from Chicago, Illinois to Port Aransas for the event. He's the author of a book on the pursuit called The Art of Sand Sculpting.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

An iced-beverage option for every color of the rainbow.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Lucinda Wierenga and Emerson Schreiner's intricate sculpture took second place in the competition.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Delayne Corbett’s Seraphim in progress on Friday before he won first prize on Sunday.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Winners were announced after three days of hard work under the sun.

Photograph by Wynn Myers

Trending

  1. A Farewell to Dairy Queens

    April 17, 2018 By Loren Steffy

  2. The Doting Father Who Robbed Armored Cars

    April 18, 2018 By Skip Hollandsworth

  3. Catherine Grove Leaves the Church of Wells

    April 4, 2015 By Sonia Smith

Share
Tags: Outdoors, Travel, adult spring break, port aransas, sand sculptures, sandfest

Comments

Recommended

01
Port Aransas Isn’t Giving Up

By Rachel Pearson

02
The Texanist: Is it Too Soon to Book a Vacation in Port Aransas?

By Jeff Salamon

03
Mourning For Port Aransas, a Town Beloved By Texans Across the State

By Dan Solomon

04
Port Aransas
Seeing the Body

By Rachel Pearson

05
zip lines
Five Zip Line Adventures to Try in Texas

By Hazel O'Neil

06
Amtrak's Texas Eagle train heads through Dallas on its way from Chicago to San Antonio.
Seeing the Lone Star State From a Seat on the Texas Eagle

By James Jeffrey

07
Northeast Texas Trail
Traveling 130 Miles Along the Northeast Texas Trail

By Wes Ferguson

08
Alamo
The Alamo Is Still Under Siege

By Robert Rivard

09
Walden Retreats
First Look: Luxury Camping in the Hill Country

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Kenny Braun
First Look: A Photographer’s Love Letter to Texas

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Ten Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

12
Caprock Canyons
North Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

Latest

A Month After Nabbing Serial Bomber, Manley on Track to Become Austin’s Chief of Police

By Leif Reigstad

The NFL Draft Is, Somehow, Must-See TV

By Dan Solomon

Sandcastles? No, Sand Sculptures! A Weekend of (Temporary) Art in Port A

By Lauren Smith Ford

Here’s Why We Get to Celebrate Willie Nelson’s Birthday Twice

By Dan Solomon

What We Learned at the International Wine Awards in Dallas

By Jessica Dupuy

The Texanist: Are You Getting Tired of the Craft Beer Craze?

By David Courtney

Owners of Terry Black’s Barbecue Speak on the Dallas Comedy House Controversy

By Daniel Vaughn

Celebrating San Antonio’s Renegade Artists

By Andy Langer

The BBQ News Roundup, From Texas and Beyond

By Daniel Vaughn

Behind the Scenes of Kacey Musgraves’s ‘Golden Hour’ Cover Shoot

By Lauren Smith Ford

Bob Dorough, Musical Director of ‘Schoolhouse Rock!,’ Has Passed Away at 94

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Five Things to Know About Austin Food & Wine Festival

By Veronica Meewes

Texas Monthly