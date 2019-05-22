In our June cover story, “Where to Stay Now,” we look at the best new and improved hotels across the state, including the renovated Statler Dallas, opened in 1956 as one of Conrad Hilton’s first convention properties. But that’s not the only Dallas face-lift we loved. Here are three other renovated landmark hotels you won’t want to miss.

Le Méridien Dallas, better known as the Stoneleigh Hotel, has undergone no shortage of makeovers since it opened in 1923, the most recent of which included a new lobby restaurant and restorations to the penthouse and suites on the hotel’s eleventh and twelfth floors. Amid the updates, it’s the historic details—like the sleek Calacatta marble bathroom tile and the original electrical switchgear on display in the lobby—that make the Stoneleigh timeless.

Fresh from a $33 million overhaul, the celebrated Crescent Court, in Uptown, feels like a posh hideaway from the world. The 226 rooms and suites are cocoons of comfort and modern convenience, and with restaurants like Nobu (in the lobby) and Shake Shack and Truluck’s (a short walk), you don’t really need to leave the complex once you’ve checked in. Which is just as well, since the real reason to stay at the Crescent is the new 22,000-square-foot spa and fitness center.

Make sure to let the bellhop take your bags so that you can enjoy the glass of champagne they hand you when checking into downtown’s Adolphus Hotel, just one of many touches that proves they thought of everything during the two-year renovation of the 440-room beaux arts hotel, built in 1912. The Dallas design firm Swoon, the Studio oversaw the overhaul, removing some of the excess ornamentation that was overlaid in the eighties. Don’t leave without at least enjoying a cocktail (and going back in time) at the legendary French Room Bar.