LeAnn Mueller told me she was planning a beef rib resurrection for Easter. Mueller runs la Barbecue in Austin with her partner, Ali Clem. One of the recent changes they made to streamline their menu was to eliminate costly beef ribs, even though they were famous for the cut. Well, this Sunday, Mueller is bringing the beef rib back, and la Barbecue is currently taking preorders:

1775 Texas Pit BBQ in College Station is selling whole briskets, racks of spare ribs, and whole turkey breasts. Orders must be in by Thursday for Saturday pickup.

2M Smokehouse in San Antonio is offering several Easter options including a large family pack, a smaller pack that feeds two to four, and whole smoked meats. Orders must be placed by Friday afternoon.

Alice’s Restaurant is offering Easter meals from its spot at Treaty Oak’s distillery in Dripping Springs. You can always order a bottle of Texas-made bourbon to go with it too.

Blu’s Barbeque in North Dallas has a bunch of promotion codes for online orders. Pick up on Saturday for Easter.

At the County Line BBQ in Austin, a BBQ Emergency calls for DIY drink kits:

Pre Order our Easter Weekend Emergency Family Packs! $80

(512) 327-1742

You get:4 BBQ Emergency Kits-

Including (Brisket, Sausage, Turkey & Chicken. Beans, Cole Slaw & Potato Salad. Bread & Butter. Pickles, Onions & Jalapenos. BBQ Sauce.)

1 Bloody Mary OR Mimosa Cocktail Kit pic.twitter.com/bR2lmGo4AC — County Line BBQ Hill (@countylinehill) April 7, 2020

Time has run out for free delivery from Daddy Duncan’s BBQ in Katy, but it’s offering whole briskets for $100 and many more good deals on whole smoked meats.

Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth is packaging up semi-prepared Easter dinners with a whole smoked ham and all the fixin’s.

Feges BBQ will be in Spring Branch at the site of their upcoming second location Saturday between 9am-1pm for customers to pick-up their Easter pre-orders. Orders must be placed by 3pm on Friday.

Guess Family BBQ in Waco is doing some good on Good Friday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guess Family Barbecue (@guessfamilybarbecue) on Apr 6, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

At GW’s BBQ in McAllen, pre-orders for Easter packages must be made by Friday for pick-up on Saturday.

Helberg Barbecue in Waco is selling whole smoked hams for $60, and Easter Family Packs for $100.

Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington is offering up whole briskets and smoked hams for pre-order.

John Mueller BBQ in Granger is offering free local delivery or pickups as late as Sunday morning for barbecue preorders placed by Thursday at noon.

Junior’s Smokehouse in Wharton is selling eight- to ten-pound frozen hams for $20.

Pick up from Killen’s BBQ in Pearland or in the Woodlands:

We are taking Easter orders!

$85 special feeds 6-8:

Honey Glazed Ham (Leg of Lamb, $50 supplement) + creamed corn, green beans, mac & cheese, Parker-House rolls + carrot cake.

To order, e-mail [email protected]

Orders can be picked up @Killensteak Woodlands & BBQ Sun 11 AM — Killen's Barbecue (@killensbbq) April 7, 2020

Whole smoked briskets are just $70 at La Barbaqoa Co. in Carrizo Springs.

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin is offering pulled lamb, smoked ham, and deviled Easter eggs.

Local Yocal BBQ & Grill in McKinney is offering a full Easter dinner for 8-10 including either ham or smoked turkey. Pre-orders must be in by Friday at 6pm.

Lockhart Smokehouse in Dallas and Plano is offering preorders from the full menu, plus pit-smoked ham. Orders must be placed before Friday night and picked up before Saturday at 6 p.m.

Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin is smoking whole legs of lamb:

One 90 Smoked Meats in Dallas will sell you three pounds of ham with all the fixin’s and a chocolate Easter bunny from Kate Weiser Chocolate.

Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth is selling whole smoked briskets for $90 and other smoked meat specials for Easter pickup. Preorders must be placed by Wednesday night.

Pappa Charlie’s in Cypress is offering a variety of Easter meal packages:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pappa Charlies (@pappacharliesbbq) on Apr 7, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

Pappas Bar-B-Q locations are offering four-pound smoked hams for $40.

Pitt Viper BBQ in El Campo is offering a heck of a deal for Easter morning pickup. Preorder by Thursday to get a whole brisket, a slab of pork ribs, a link of sausage, and a pint of barbecue sauce for $100.

At Slaughter’s BBQ Oasis in Sulphur Springs:

Smoke Shack in San Antonio is offering an Easter package through the meat market next door with a whole smoked ham, two sides, a pecan pie, and a mimosa kit.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas is offering barbecue packages for Easter. They must be ordered by Friday afternoon, and picked up on Saturday.

Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew in Austin is making deviled eggs, and selling Easter meals for from two to ten people.

Uncle Dan’s BBQ in Waco is selling an Easter package with a whole brisket and two sides for $90.

The folks at Mill Scale in Lockhart are selling $20 raffle tickets for the ultimate backyard barbecue package. Proceeds will go to benefit restaurant workers through the Southern Smoke Foundation.

There’s not enough time to cure your own ham for Easter, but ham will also taste great the week after if you want to try our recipe.

Or maybe try a unique corned ham: