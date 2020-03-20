In light of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re doing our biweekly roundup of barbecue news around the state a little differently. First, some good news.

The Good

We’ve made a list of barbecue joints offering local delivery and nationwide delivery of their smoked meats.

“Restaurants will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with food as part of pick-up/drive-thru/curbside take-away (takeout) services.” – from the Texas Restaurant Association.

The Houston Chronicle pointed out that the barbecue business model of waiting in line for food is a strength for the industry in these times.

Construction moves forward on the new San Antonio location of Pinkerton’s Barbecue:

Finally starting to make progress on @PinkertonsBBQ San Antonio!! Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Vk0k1GVj5 — Andrew (@Andrew_in_TX) March 19, 2020

Alison Cook witnessed two kinds of social distancing interactions while in line at 2M Smokehouse in San Antonio recently.

If you’re in need of a half-pound or quarter-pound of beef, the Prosper FFA students who couldn’t sell their animals at the canceled Houston Livestock Show would like to sell them to you.

Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin is offering New School BBQ classes online for those of us bored at home.

You’ll want to see this blind brisket trim challenge:

Killen’s Barbecue will be handing out free barbecue sandwiches from its location in the Heights (not in Pearland) this Sunday to affected hospitality workers.

Ara Malekian of Harlem Road Texas BBQ, in Richmond, is asking his service industry friends in need to contact him if they are in need of a meal.

Heritage Barbecue in California is giving away 1,500 pulled pork sandwiches to unemployed restaurant workers this Sunday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will offer a free kids meal with any $10 purchase on their website or app this Sunday.

An interview with John Mueller (at the 4:05 mark) is never dull:



Even quarantines won’t keep us from arguing about the best barbecue in Texas. Right, Brian Williams?

The readers of Southern Living, however, have no argument with Williams when it comes to their favorite barbecue joint in the state.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that small businesses in Texas will be eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

THE BAD:

Texas restaurants have been asking for sales tax relief from the Texas comptroller’s office. Their sales tax payments are due March 20, but Comptroller Glenn Hegar said his office will not extend or delay the required payments.

Chef Thomas Keller: “We need help.”

Restaurants of all stripes are suffering, and celebrity chef & restaurateur @Chef_Keller joins Tyler Mathisen on @CNBC to talk about the cruel reality the industry faces. In "two weeks or less… we're down to zero… we need help" he said about the whole system. pic.twitter.com/ULabbUraTl — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) March 20, 2020

Bloomberg says to expect a sharp decrease in demand for beef, calling it “a luxury consumers are willing to forgo” during the COVID-19 crisis.

THE UGLY:

The Texas Restaurant Association estimates that 500,000 Texas restaurant workers could lose their jobs and 25-30 percent of independent restaurants could close if the current level of depressed restaurant sales continue.

Goldee’s Barbecue, which just opened in Fort Worth on February 15, is closed indefinitely.

Kerlin BBQ in Austin has closed indefinitely, and its has set up a GoFundMe page to continue paying their employees.

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, which is open only on Saturdays, will be closed March 21 and 28. It’s still offering barbecue shipping.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Que in Tyler will be closed until April 6.

Taco Bronco, the sister restaurant of Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin (which is still very much open), is closed indefinitely.

True Texas BBQ locations inside H-E-B stores across the state are closed indefinitely.