Cities across Texas are shutting down restaurant dining rooms as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies: Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Waco have all done so this week; San Antonio has restricted gatherings of fifty people or more, but hasn’t closed dining rooms. The profit margins in running a restaurant are low as it is, so when the pandemic swept in, some barbecue joint owners decided on their own to bite the bullet and close for a time. Many joints with dining rooms are switching to a takeout and delivery business model, and some have put a greater emphasis on shipping their smoked meats across the country.

We’ve compiled a list of those barbecue joints, organized by city, that are making it easy to enjoy your dinner at home while still supporting the barbecue community—please note that this list doesn’t include barbecue food trucks whose service model already meets the new requirements. We’re also keeping you informed of any barbecue joint closures—hopefully none of them permanent—as well as event cancellations and postponements, and which places are shipping their meats. We’ll continue to update our list, so please comment below if you know a joint that should be added.

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Statewide

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que is offering delivery and curbside pick-up at all of their locations.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the country will deliver barbecue to your home for free (through April 30) with the “contactless doorstep drop-off delivery option” when you order on the chain’s website or app.

Spring Creek Barbecue locations are offering online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery via Doordash.

Austin

Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ is offering curbside delivery services.

Franklin Barbecue has closed its dining room and shut down its famous line. It will offer only takeout orders for now, with delivery options in the works.

Interstellar BBQ in Cedar Park is offering online ordering and curbside delivery.

La Barbecue is offering takeout orders through the preorder window. Vacuum-sealed frozen briskets and pork butts are available.

Lambert’s created a new menu for items available for curbside pickup.

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue has St. Patrick’s Day specials this week along with the rest of the menu available for takeout. Evan LeRoy has also posted his thoughts on Medium about the effect this will have on his and the restaurant business as a whole.

Liberty BBQ, in Round Rock, is offering curbside delivery services.

Loro is offering online ordering for curbside pick-up or delivery on a number of platforms.

Micklethwait Craft Meats has limited its hours to Thursday-Sunday, and is offering pickup and delivery service through Favor.

Stiles Switch has its barbecue hotline open at 512-380-9199 for curbside pickup.

The Switch, in Dripping Springs, offers delivery via DoorDash and takeout orders via phone, 512-212-7211.

Terry Black’s Barbecue, in Dallas and Austin, is offering curbside delivery and chilled or frozen whole briskets, turkey breasts, ribs, and sausages. It’s also offering 30 percent off to all medical workers, first responders and essential service providers for pickup, delivery, and catering orders (with a 24-hour notice) throughout March.

Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ is open for takeout orders.

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Dallas

Big Al’s BBQ is offering takeout and delivery options on its website.

Cattleack Barbecue is taking pre-orders for at least 10 pounds as well as normal to-go orders inside the restaurant, and offering vacuum-packed chilled meats as well.

Lockhart Smokehouse is offering barbecue takeout at their Bishop Arts (214-944-5521) and Plano (972-516-8900) locations.

Pecan Lodge is offering home delivery and online ordering with a drive-through pickup option.

Sammy’s BBQ is offering curbside pickup for orders placed by phone.

Smokey Joe’s BBQ is offering online ordering for to-go orders.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que offers online ordering for curbside pickup and an option for delivery via Grubhub.

Terry Black’s Barbecue (see above, under Austin).

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

El Paso

Desert Oak Barbecue is closing its dining room and offering online ordering for curbside pick-up and delivery through various platforms.

Rib Hut in El Paso is offering online ordering a delivery within a 10 mile radius.

Fort Worth

BBQ on the Brazos is taking call-in orders for curbside delivery at 817-386-2970.

Cousin’s Bar-B-Q is offering online ordering for curbside delivery, free delivery of orders over $100, and regular delivery through UberEATS and Caviar. They’re also selling vacuum-sealed meats.

Derek Allan’s BBQ is offering to-go orders and taking preorders of five pounds or more (placed 48 hours in advance) to be picked up at the restaurant.

Heim BBQ is accepting only orders for takeout and is offering delivery for orders more than $300. Both locations are now open every day.

Panther City BBQ is offering curbside delivery for to-go orders and free delivery within a five-mile radius with orders over $100. Their sister restaurant, La Pantera Tacos, is temporarily closed.

Railhead Smokehouse has a drive-through window, as always.

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Houston

Blood Bros. BBQ is offering a special menu of to-go items and restricting large orders to online purchases.

Feges BBQ is offering delivery within a seven-mile radius (for a delivery fee of $7.50 and order minimum of $25) and pickup orders at the restaurant.

Goode Co. BBQ is offering online ordering for curbside pick-up or delivery from their Kirby and Memorial locations.

Harris County General Store & BBQ in Houston will deliver half and whole briskets locally. To order, email [email protected]

Henderson & Kane offers curbside delivery for to-go orders and delivery via Grubhub.

Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque in Cypress offers delivery via DoorDash.

Pinkerton’s Barbecue is temporarily closed, but it taking bulk orders for March 25th the they’ll reopen with an option for curbside pick-up.

Roegels Barbecue is offering curbside pick-up for to-go orders placed via phone (713-977-8725) and email, at [email protected]

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue, in Tomball, takes online to go orders.

Truth BBQ is offering curbside delivery for takeout orders and delivery within a three-mile radius of its Houston location.

San Antonio

2M Smokehouse is offering preorders and delivery of orders over $100, as well as vacuum-sealed, frozen briskets available for pickup 9:30-10:30 a.m. A 10 percent discount is available for all those ordering options, but they must be done via email at [email protected]

B-Daddy’s Barbeque in Helotes is offering curbside pick-up and delivery via UberEats.

South BBQ is offering online ordering with curbside delivery.

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Waco

Guess Family Barbecue is offering carry-out orders or curbside delivery.

Helberg Barbecue is keeping its dining room open because the joint is just outside the city limits. It’s offering curbside pickup and local delivery of orders over $200.

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ is offering curbside pickup and delivery via Waitrapp.

Elsewhere

407 BBQ in Argyle will vacuum-seal three pounds or more of any of their smoked meats for reheating at home.

Big Boys BBQ in Sweetwater is only accepting call-in orders for takeout with payment via credit card, and is offering local delivery, 325-235-2700.

Bodacious Bar-B-Que in Hallsville is offering curbside delivery of phone-in orders.

Butter’s BBQ in Mathis will pack all orders to go and it has a drive-through option as well.

Corkscrew BBQ in Spring is offering to-go orders only. Text “Menu Please” to 281-330-2178 to initiate an order.

Evie Mae’s Barbecue in Wolfforth has opened a new drive-thru option operated out of their old food truck.

John Mueller’s BBQ operation inside Granger Brewing is offering curbside pick-up and delivery.

Kreuz Market is offering to-go orders and vacuum-packed barbecue for reheating.

Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor offers takeout orders and local delivery.

Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington is offering curbside pickup and free delivery for orders over $100.

Rejino Barbeque in Olton will deliver barbecue to residents.

Rooster’s BBQ in Cresson has its drive-through open.

Southside Market in Elgin and Bastrop have a drive-through option.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Que in Tyler is only taking call-in orders, and will deliver them to customers curbside, 903-593-0311.

Teddy’s Barbecue in Weslaco will only take to-go orders, and is offering several meal packages to choose from.

Wright on Taco in Harleton is offering taco and barbecue packages for curbside delivery.

Temporarily Closed

Goldee’s Barbecue, which just opened in Fort Worth on 2/15, is closed indefinitely.

La Pantera Tacos y Mas, the late-night taqueria and sister restaurant of Panther City BBQ, is temporarily closed.

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, which is open only on Saturdays, will be closed March 21 and 28. It’s still offering barbecue shipping.

Barbecue shipped nationwide

If you’d rather have a whole brisket or racks of ribs for the freezer in these uncertain times, here are some spots to contact.

407 BBQ in Argyle

Cooper’s Old Time Pit BBQ in Llano

Davila’s BBQ in Seguin via Goldbelly

Dozier’s Barbeque in Fulshear

GW’s BBQ in McAllen via phone at 956-280-2363

Hutchins BBQ in McKinney

Lockhart Smokehouse in Dallas and Plano via Goldbelly

Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor via Goldbelly

Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin

Old 300 in Blanco via Goldbelly

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington

Southside Market in Elgin

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball takes delivery orders via email at [email protected]

The Pit BBQ in San Angelo

Canceled/Postponed Events

Eastbound and Down BBQ Throwdown in Harleton is postponed.

Houston BBQ Fest in Houston is canceled.

Southern Smoke’s spring event in Houston is canceled.

Valentina’s Backyard Family BBQ in Austin is postponed.