Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here's the roundup for March 30-April 12

“Because, while barbecued brisket on butcher paper with some white bread is great, brined and smoked brisket—pastrami —on grilled rye is better.” Say what, Matthew Odam?

This profile of Tootsie Tomanetz is front-page news:

From the front page of today’s @HoustonChron: Tootsie’s barbecue pulls pilgrims across Texas https://t.co/V6alZuhrWD with photos by @MichaelCiaglo pic.twitter.com/lXujLhEMVj — Emily Foxhall (@emfoxhall) April 1, 2018

Aaron Franklin got his first tips on how to smoke a brisket by using the Ask Jeeves search engine.

Dave Thomas of the Austin American-Statesman does not like barbecue apps, Top 50 BBQ lists, Instagram, or smiling, but if you’re an old barbecue joint, he’s got your back.

New BBQ in an old venue in Austin:

The San Antonio Express-News enjoyed the links, lamb ribs, and fried catfish at Davila’s BBQ in Seguin.

Chrissy Metz from This is Us talked to Sam Sanders for his It’s Been a Minute podcast and shared her love of sweet tea at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.

Texas can even do Kansas City BBQ:

Barbecue for breakfast can be had in Kansas City during the summer months when Southmoreland on the Plaza serves smoked pork chops with their French toast.

Houston Food Finder is high on Willow’s Texas BBQ, a food truck that’s in front of Big Star Bar.

After finding a new location in Cypress, just outside of Houston, Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque is back.

A couple of Aggies talk to Aaron Franklin about Camp Brisket:



Thrillist listed the 101 dishes that changed America. Franklin Barbecue brisket makes the list: “If Texas BBQ is a religion, Aaron Franklin might as well be the young pope.”

These are the 19 essential black-owned barbecue joints in America according to Travel Noire.

Adrian Miller is calling for a more diverse group of inductees into the BBQ Hall of Fame. He’s asking folks to nominate deserving people of color and women.

The lineup for this year’s Big Apple BBQ Block Party has been announced:

Excited to get smokin’ @bigbarbecue on June 9 & 10 with our friends @17thstreetbbq, @rodneyscottbbq, @HometownBarBQue, and more! @ChefJean_Paul and team have some surprises in the works. Stay tuned! Big thanks to @EaterNY for spreading the news: https://t.co/4uGLZMAunU — Blue Smoke (@BlueSmokeNYC) April 4, 2018

Tickets are moving fast for the Houston BBQ Festival, which is coming up on April 15th.

There’s a Brisket Smoke-Off event happening in Manchaca on May 19th. Applications are due April 30th.

Smokey John’s BBQ is rising out of the ashes: