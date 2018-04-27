Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here's the roundup for April 13-April 26.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller asked the Texas Attorney General for an opinion on Miller’s interpretation of the “Barbecue Bill.” Miller probably didn’t like the AG’s response:

There’s a barbecue battle in Texas, and it involves lawmakers, restaurants and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Attorney General Ken Paxton sided with restaurants and retailers in a nonbinding opinion issued yesterday. Here’s the background:https://t.co/wWo3M8Vmy0 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 24, 2018

Aaron Franklin told Esquire that, like many other pitmasters who have grown tired of their own supply, he doesn’t eat brisket anymore. That caused barbecue contrarian, Dave Thomas of the Austin American-Statesman, to question Franklin’s Texas cred.

Former La Barbecue pitmaster Dylan Taylor has opened his own barbecue catering company, Taylor BBQ, after working with some of Texas’s best.

John Mueller is cooking a beef forequarter for a special event at Black Box BBQ in Georgetown this Sunday. The event starts at 2:00:

Pit getting built for the beef forequarters that @JSM_meat is cooking for this Sunday’s party- come out! pic.twitter.com/hBn3gdKQxj — Bryan (@BBQBryan) April 24, 2018

The Texas BBQ Posse tracked down the future location of Truth BBQ in Houston, which is supposed to be open in June.

Two Houston BBQ food trucks get the spotlight from ABC 13 in Houston. Willow’s BBQ parks outside the Star Bar, and the new Coffee-Q specializes in coffee and barbecue.

Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland will soon be taking reservations for its dinner service.

Try the tri-tip:

The Tri-tip beef cut is trying to break into the Texas barbecue menu. Check out @Victoriansbbq if you want to try some. #HouBBQ https://t.co/wBChFbsfb4 pic.twitter.com/epnXjRlOSi — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) April 22, 2018

2M Smokehouse in San Antonio will be closed for vacation from April 29 through May 4.

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ in Waco is leaving the food truck and opening a new brick-and-mortar in June.

A new barbecue joint in Plano, Carlton Provisions, has opened at the new Box Garden at Legacy Hall.

The Stomp ‘N’ Holler barbecue and music festival is coming once again to Taylor on June 2, and tickets are available.

The sixth annual Houston BBQ Fest was a success. Houston Food Finder shared their photos from the event, and the Smoking Ho said it was the best one yet.

Houston Public Media interviewed some pitmasters around the Houston BBQ Festival. Ray Busch of Ray’s BBQ Shack isn’t a fan of the new rotisserie barbecue spots.

Kosher BBQ is coming to Dallas:

North Dallas gets a kosher deli with a little Texas BBQ on the side https://t.co/W4osVmACut — Teresa Gubbins (@tgubbins) April 18, 2018

Adrian Davila of Davila’s BBQ in Seguin has a new book, Cowboy Barbecue, about the legacy of vaquero cooking in Texas barbecue.

The Soulman’s BBQ chain has hired a new corporate executive chef, opened a new location in Wylie, and will soon open another in Hurst.

The Daily Meal has ranked the country’s best barbecue chains. The rankings are, well, interesting.

The Amazing Ribs site has released its updated awards for the best value grills and smokers on the market.

Heirloom Market BBQ in Atlanta had a fire, but it is still serving a smoke free menu:

Smokehouse fire has temporarily closed popular barbecue spot Heirloom Market BBQ in Cobb County https://t.co/drlAavoA0K pic.twitter.com/WE12mC7tae — Eater Atlanta (@EaterAtlanta) April 15, 2018

The underground barbecue scene is big in Los Angeles. One of its stars, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, was just shut down by the health department.

Guy Fieri shares his secrets for seeking out great barbecue to Munchies, and offers a Pecan Lodge shout out.

The Food Network came up with their favorite barbecue joint in every state. The choice for Texas won’t surprise you.

