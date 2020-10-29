The Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is happening all over the state this week. Check our site for details, and be sure to tune in to the culmination of Barbecue Week at the virtual barbecue hosted by barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn.

The newest location of Heim Barbecue is open in Dallas:

Woody Berry of Woody B’s BBQ in Richardson says the restaurant lost 40 percent of its revenue when catering orders evaporated, but the business model of selling vacuum-packed barbecue to-go was a win for these times.

Like many old-school barbecue joints, Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview didn’t have much more than a simple cash register before COVID, but has since changed much of its operation to handle the massive influx of takeout orders.

Teddy’s Barbecue in Weslaco makes its own sausage and sides, but you need to order in advance.

They even put it into chili, with beans!

A brief history of brisket in Houston https://t.co/Ih68guKcCf — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 15, 2020

Jim Buchanan of Dozier’s BBQ in Fulshear talked to Eric Sandler about all the media attention the 63-year-old barbecue joint is getting now that he’s taken the helm in the pit room.

Urban South Brewery in Houston has teamed up with next door neighbor Fainmous BBQ in a plan to join their customer bases.

Some South Dallas BBQ spots were featured in the video from SMU (stick around for the comments, too):

Your home, our home, the Triple D will always be home. It doesn’t matter where you went or where you played, SMU will always be here to represent our city and its people. #PonyExpress #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/9zdipT301t — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) October 14, 2020

Joe Zavala of Zavala’s Barbecue in Grand Prairie tells the story of when he first advertised his barbecue delivery service to the public, and received zero orders in the first week.

There’s still time to get a 93 cent chopped beef sandwich from Riscky’s Barbeque in Fort Worth as it celebrates 93 years in business.

The Mustangs aren’t the only team looking for that local barbecue support. This promo for Austin FC features Valentina’s pitmaster Eliana Gutierrez:

Franklin Barbecue in Austin is now shipping its smoked briskets nationwide. A whole brisket from Franklin, which weighs in at five pounds, is $249 with shipping included from Goldbelly.

Just in time for the blanket of snow in the Texas Panhandle, Spicy Mike’s BBQ Haven in Amarillo is raising money for the Blankets of Love nonprofit with $10 barbecue plates this Sunday.

New barbecue guides have come out for places like Washington, D.C., Boston, and even Hong Kong.

Lots of BBQ options are disappearing in Charlotte, N.C., but there are some good ones left:

I’ve been out eating barbecue again, Charlotte. And now, can a girl get a nap? https://t.co/HOnKvD0TTI — Kathleen Purvis (@kathleenpurvis) October 19, 2020

“We’re very excited, nervous,” pitmaster Rodney Scott says about the post-Netflix surge his South Carolina whole hog barbecue joint will surely get, adding, “I think I’m ready.”

Husk in Greenville, South Carolina, was a popular destination for fine dining, but has been closed for six months because of COVID. It is now reopening as a barbecue concept called simply Husk Barbeque.

Horn Barbecue is now serving smoked brisket in West Oakland:

After countless delays, the most talked-about barbecue restaurant in the country is opening in West Oakland. The lines will be long at Horn BBQ, and the brisket, tri-tip and pulled pork sandwiches will be decadent https://t.co/Hk6jEn1Z8z — Chronicle Food (@SFChronicleFood) October 23, 2020

Many Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations haven’t switched to chip readers on their credit card machines. This leaves customers open to the possibility of having their data stolen more easily. Now, its system has been breached by hackers to the tune of three million transactions’ worth of credit card info.

“BBQ in the US sticks to what it knows, refining the science of its process without much in the way of envisioning new concepts.” Could a food writer be any more wrong about the current state of barbecue in America?

Houston’s Khói Barbecue shows off its brisket pho and smoked chicken rice with yuzukoshō:



Randall Haney Summers was booked into the Brazos County jail after setting fires in businesses around College Station, including BBQ 13-0.

Here’s a story that seems to be about retaliation for a negative Yelp review, but is really about domestic violence perpetrated by a Florida barbecue joint owner.

They really deep-fried a whole brisket in Wagyu fat:

