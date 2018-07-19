Plus: Trade wars in barbecue, and "Meat Force One."

Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ joint BBQ on the Brazos had a landlord dispute and is now looking for a new home. They plan to operate from a trailer until they can build their own spot.

The first daily whole hog barbecue joint in Texas is coming to Austin:

Banger’s is adding whole hog barbecue to its smoked meats repertoire https://t.co/avtbyZxqZ1 pic.twitter.com/3MbS9QRvxD — Eater Austin (@EaterAustin) July 12, 2018

J. C. Reid of the Houston Chronicle can hardly keep up with all the new barbecue joints opening in town, so he set out to categorize them.

Southern Goods in Houston, an honorable mention in last year’s Texas Monthly barbecue list, closed last year after a fire. It will not reopen as previously planned.

Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated expressed his love for Pinkerton’s BBQ in Houston and their duck jambalaya.

Texas representative Will Hurd went on a BBQ binge:

When most people think of #Texas, they think of three things: #cowboys, the #Alamo, and #barbecue. Learn what's in @2m_smokehouse's recipe for a successful business on Hurd on the Hill: #TX23 Pitmasters, and stay tuned for more #TX23Pitmasters stops throughout the summer. pic.twitter.com/HtNgFzgcmJ — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 4, 2018

“I like to make a nice product and make people happy.” —Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller discusses his ongoing fascination with barbecue scales with the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

The Strategist from New York Magazine has distilled its grill and smoker reviews to provide their recommendations in each cooking category.

American pork is getting pricier in China:

The trade war is threatening #China’s love for American barbecue pic.twitter.com/x9SwheYRns — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 5, 2018

There’s an average of two amputations per week among American meat workers as lawmakers discuss increasing line speeds.

In Otley, England, a group hosting a barbecue caused a stir when other cemetery visitors found them using a tombstone for a prep table while their grill sat atop another.

Texas doesn’t have a monopoly on family barbecue strife:

How a small-town pitmaster turned a dying cuisine into the stuff of celebrity https://t.co/0Fy58y8hUd — Joe Yonan (@JoeYonan) July 16, 2018

Rodney Scott is known for his South Carolina whole hog barbecue, but he also has some tips on cooking pork ribs.

No matter what Alabama county you find yourself in, here’s where to find the best barbecue.

The open pit barbecue style of Central California is explored, from blue collar to high brow, in this Eater piece.

Get to know Baltimore pit beef:

A lesser-known character in the cast of smoked meats, pit beef is Baltimore's answer to barbecue.https://t.co/cNfDyRyyyr pic.twitter.com/vWCk2WQTv1 — The Local Palate (@TheLocalPalate) July 5, 2018

La Barbecue in Austin has added a new jalapeño cheese sausage to the menu. It’s featured in a “Bobby Dawg” sandwich honoring owner LeAnn Mueller’s late father, Bobby Mueller.

Heim BBQ in Fort Worth has a new food truck called “Meat Force One” that will be deployed in a couple weeks.

Riscky’s BBQ in Fort Worth will host a beef rib eating contest at their Stockyards location on July 28.

There’s a new cabrito barbecue joint in Dallas: