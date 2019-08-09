Top 5 BBQ’s Kendon Greene Stages a Comeback With KG’s Pitmaster BBQ

Just a year ago, Kendon and Davetta Greene began the expansion of their successful barbecue joint in DeSoto. Top 5 BBQ was in the Texas Monthly Top 50 and had just been named the best barbecue in town by the Dallas Observer. Since opening in 2015, they had outgrown their space and were readying a new location across the street from their original. They’d have never guessed then that the business would close its doors for good just eight months later.

The Greenes started construction for the expansion on July 21, 2018, and a week later, Kendon’s father and business partner had a stroke. “He had to rearrange his entire life,” Kendon said. Then Davetta’s father passed away last August, but still the couple persevered. After a successful appearance at the Texas Monthly BBQ Festival in Austin in November, they returned to DeSoto and celebrated the grand opening of the new space. Later that month, a new Oyler rotisserie smoker arrived to satisfy the anticipated influx of new customers, but business didn’t increase rapidly enough to replenish all the money they’d spent.

“We weren’t able to keep up with what we had just put in over there,” Greene admitted. They expanded too quickly, taking on too much debt. “I fought it,” he told me, but in March the Greenes announced that Top 5 BBQ was closing. Greene said he should have started looking for a job to support his family right away, but it wasn’t that easy. “Every morning I’d wake up, and all of that is gone,” he said, He would sit at home, depressed. “I was moping, man,” he admitted. “This was my passion. I really love it.”

Greene credits Davetta for helping him through the pain. “She kinda let me grieve,” he said. “But when she finally had enough, she came in with the thunder.” He needed to get over the loss of the restaurant, but they decided they weren’t quite finished with barbecue.