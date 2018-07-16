Hold on there, pardner!

We notice you may be using an ad blocker.

Animated illustration of a stern looking sheriff tapping his boot to the ground.

We get it—you’re not here to read advertisements. But we rely on advertisers to support the quality journalism we work hard to produce. To support our work and bypass this message, consider signing up for our weekly newsletter below or whitelisting texasmonthly.com within your ad blocker. And, of course, please email us your feedback anytime.

Sign up for This Week in Texas newsletter

Get a free pass by signing up for our weekly editor's pick newsletter.

Unblock ads

Unlike most sites, every ad served is sold 1st-party directly by staff; no 1st-party data or tracking is provided to advertisers.

BBQ

Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue Offers Texas-Style Brisket in New Mexico

James Jackson, a Lockhart native, cooks up tender brisket and juicy Kreuz links—plus some New Mexico touches.

By
Daniel Vaughn
Date
Jul 16, 2018
Share
Notes
Mad Jack's
James Jackson stands next to a pile of Lockhart post oak wood.

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Kirk Jackson didn’t like banks. Unbeknownst to his family, he stuffed cash into tackle boxes, jars, and toolboxes and hid them in the trunk of a junked-out 1971 Mercury Montego in Lockhart, Texas. It sat behind his car lot for decades, along with all the other trade-ins he couldn’t auction off. Just before Jackson’s death in 2014, he motioned from his hospital bed to his son James to come closer. “Whatever you do, don’t get rid of the ’71 Mercury Montego,” he said. A year later, James used his portion of the cash to open a barbecue joint in New Mexico.

Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue opened in 2015 on the main drag through the mountain town of Cloudcroft. Amongst the conifer trees along the winding mountain roads you can look down upon the gleaming White Sands National Park. The Texas border is just 90 minutes away, but it takes James Jackson eleven hours to get back to his home of Lockhart. He makes the trip every six weeks. “Get a little wood, some sausage, and visit the family,” he tells me, saying how much he misses his teenage son and daughter. The wood is post oak, and the sausage comes from Kreuz Market. (He grew up eating at the old location, where Smitty’s now resides.)

Jackson didn’t have a job when he graduated high school in 1980, so he took a job with his father at the Chrysler, Plymouth, and Dodge dealership. “I ended up staying there for thirty years helping dad,” he said. Jackson felt unfulfilled, telling me, “I never liked the car business.” When the government bailed out Chrysler, they liquidated many small dealerships, including the one in Lockhart. “I was pushing fifty, and didn’t really want to be a used car dealer,” says Jackson, who started looking at other job opportunities. He’d always had a love of barbecue from growing up in the Barbecue Capital of Texas, so he figured, why not open a place of his own? He’d never cooked a brisket, but at least he knew what the good stuff tasted like.

Jackson bought a barbecue trailer in 2012. He parked it next to a gas station along 183 in Lockhart, and used “The Best BBQ in Lockhart East of 183” as the tagline, as all the other famous barbecue spots in town were west of the the highway. He was entering an ultra-competitive market in a small town with four other famous barbecue spots, and naming his trailer Mad Jack’s seemed an appropriate way to reflect that. He read as much as he could about cooking brisket, watched the “BBQ with Franklin” videos, and emailed Aaron Franklin about barbecue. “He answered nearly everything I asked him,” Jackson said of Franklin. He was doing a good business, and could even count famous Kreuz pitmaster Roy Perez as a fan, but Lockhart had other ideas.

The city made it hard to operate as a food truck. They required permanent bathrooms, so he built some. Then more issues came to light. Jackson felt like every time he addressed an item on the city’s wish list item, something else came up about proper drainage or electrical service. It became untenable, so he shut the business down and began looking for a new location. At the same time, his father’s health was failing. James and his brother Mark were making frequent visits to the hospital, and on the final visit, their father Kirk told them about the Mercury and the riches it held. After Kirk passed away, Mark used his share of the cash to buy a vacation home in Cloudcroft, where the family had spent many trips, and James eyed a two-story building on the main road through town. When the price on the building dropped, he scooped it up and had a new home for Mad Jack’s.

I was there on a Thursday, so the line was shorter than what they see on weekends, but it still reached the porch soon after the 11am opening. Jackson said the line can take up to two hours, and stretches back to another barbecue joint two doors down. The owner of that joint tries to convince folks to get out of line, but they wait. Mad Jack’s now has a reputation to uphold. Thanks to the nearby air force base, “we’ll get people here from all over the world,” Jackson said, and he gets plenty of Texans too. They won’t leave disappointed.

Barbecue platter, including a link of Kreuz sausage, at Mad Jack's

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

James Jackson holding a couple jars of rotted bills from his father's car trunk

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Left:

Barbecue platter, including a link of Kreuz sausage, at Mad Jack's

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

Right:

James Jackson holding a couple jars of rotted bills from his father's car trunk

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

There’s a sign on the door warning customers that the meats may run out before closing time. “People were real confused with us at first about running out at 3:00 in the afternoon,” says Jackson. He has had to teach a New Mexico clientele about the Texas barbecue experience, which might require standing in line. It also may mean they can’t get everything they’d like once they reach the chopping block, where Jackson and his team slice every item to order as the J&R smoker sits behind them.

I tried a little of everything. After a bite of the brisket and sausage, I commended Jackson for being a great ambassador for Texas barbecue. He nailed the brisket with a hefty bark, good smoke, and just the right amount of tenderness. It would certainly hold up in Lockhart. Kreuz would also be proud of how juicy their links were coming out of the Mad Jack’s smoker. I also enjoyed a slice of smoked turkey, and the sides were all commendable, especially the potato salad and the creamy mac & cheese.

Thankfully, the menu isn’t pure Texas. There are some New Mexico touches like the Chile the Kid sandwich, with rough chunks of chopped brisket mixed with chopped green chiles on a buttered bun. The sweetness of the bun and the heat from the chiles are nicely balanced, and the smoky, salty brisket is as good chopped as it is sliced. The sandwich is a nice nod to New Mexico.

Jackson struggles on ribs, and he knows it. He sat down with me for a chat, and almost immediately told me he wasn’t happy with them. The rub was too complicated and heavy-handed. Jackson said he’d been regularly changing his method trying to get to a version that made him happy. We discussed getting back to basics and trying a simpler version of the rub. I’ll have to check them out on a return visit.

Stepping into Mad Jack’s felt like stepping into a Texas barbecue joint in New Mexico. The layout, the cutting block, and just the feel of the place was right. The Lockhart money funded the place, and some of it serves as decoration, too: Some bills hadn’t been stored properly in that old Mercury truck, and Jackson keeps those jars full of rotted-out cash as mementos. If you ask nicely, he’ll bring them down from the rafters for a closer look. I figured after three years, he’d be happy with his success in Cloudcroft, but Jackson shared a goal that surprised me. He wants to open a Mad Jack’s somewhere in Texas, maybe even in Lockhart. “If I can master ribs, I feel like I’ll be on track to move to Texas and make your Top 50,” he said.

Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue
105 James Canyon Hwy., Cloudcroft, NM 88317
575-682-7577
Thurs-Mon 11 until sold out
Pitmaster: James Jackson
Method: Post oak in a wood-fired rotisserie
Year opened: 2015

Trending

  1. YWCA Executive and Daughter Have Run-in With Customs Agent Over Their Different Surnames

    July 9, 2018 By Robert Moore

  2. Plane Bae Teaches Us That Other People’s Lives Are Not a Movie for Us to Watch

    July 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  3. There Are Six Ways to Say ‘Pecan,’ But Only One That’s Right

    July 12, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

Share
Tags: BBQ, BBQ Outside Texas

Comments

Recommended

01
Desert Oak Barbecue
El Paso’s Desert Oak Barbecue Has Come a Long Way

By Daniel Vaughn

02
BBQ News
BBQ News Roundup: Pop-up Barbecue, Cajun Country’s Influence, and Twitter-Worthy Ribs

By Daniel Vaughn

03
BBQ road map
Road Map: The Best Pitmaster Pit Stops in Texas

By Texas Monthly

04
South BBQ
At San Antonio’s South BBQ, the Meat and Sides Get Equal Billing

By Daniel Vaughn

05
Pitmaster and co-owner Matt Lowery of LJ's BBQ in Brenham prepares a smoked brisket taco.
Brenham Has Another Winner with LJ’s BBQ

By Daniel Vaughn

06
Pappas Delta Blues pork belly bites
Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse Offers Consistently Great Brisket

By Daniel Vaughn

07
Harlem Road
Harlem Road Texas BBQ is Worth the Journey

By Daniel Vaughn

08
Smokelandia
Daniel Vaughn’s ‘Smokelandia’ Premieres Tonight on the Cooking Channel

By Daniel Vaughn

09
BBQ News
BBQ News Roundup: Saving Sam’s, Catching a Prime Suspect, and the Opening of the Switch

By Daniel Vaughn

10
Wyatt McSpadden
Where to Find the Heart of Texas Barbecue

By Daniel Vaughn

11
Wyatt McSpadden
How Wyatt McSpadden Became the BBQ Photographer of Texas

By Leslie Baldwin

12
Feges BBQ
Come to Feges BBQ for the Sides, Stay for the Meat

By Daniel Vaughn

Latest

Family Reunifications Begin in Earnest in Three Texas Cities

By Robert Moore

The Racist GroupMe Messages at Texas Tech Demonstrate the Dangers of Online Offensiveness

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue Offers Texas-Style Brisket in New Mexico

By Daniel Vaughn

The Texanist: Can a Really Hot Pepper Burn the Tongue Right Out of My Mouth?

By David Courtney

The Best Thing In Texas: A Five-Year-Old Celebrated His Birthday at H-E-B

By Dan Solomon

Ed Lavandera: CNN’s Texas-Based National Correspondent on the Situation at the Border 

By Andy Langer

Khalid’s 2018 Guest Appearances Could Make an Entire Album

By Dan Solomon

Are Detained Immigrants Being Asked to Choose Between Asylum and Reunification With Their Children?

By Dan Solomon

Kay Bailey Hutchison and Donald Trump at the NATO Summit

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Take a Tour of Designer Hayden Lasher’s Childhood Home in Houston

By Lauren Smith Ford

Pro-Choice Advocates Worry About What Kavanaugh Nomination Will Mean for Roe v. Wade

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Recipes to Help You Celebrate National Pecan Pie Day

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Texas Monthly