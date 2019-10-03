How does craft barbecue balance its small-batch, hand-made mentality with the challenge of operating multiple locations, some in different cities or even different states?

Tune in to True South on Sunday for a study on Beaumont and beef links:

October 6 — TrueSouth rolls into Beaumont, Texas, for grease balls and pork bones, swamp vistas and gushing derricks. Premiers at 6:30pm/7:30pm on @SECNetwork Proud to work with @Bluefoot_tv @seventhtv @RozDSC and WWT and more genius folk. pic.twitter.com/KZx5N9y239 — John T Edge (@johntedge) September 30, 2019

Cattleack Barbecue has bucked Texas barbecue tradition every first Saturday by offering whole hog, cooked Eastern North Carolina style. Now they’ll do that whole hog every Friday as well.

The Dallas Observer sampled the barbecue at Smoked Dallas and posted their favorite bites.

Tickets to this year’s Meat Fight in Dallas are on sale. There will be beer, barbecue, a live auction, and a meat-centric silent auction.

Are the cynics right about barbecue lines?

My colleague @jcreidtx on a matter of civic interest: https://t.co/LJzJ9bsLnq — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) September 20, 2019

The Houston versus Austin barbecue throwdown is happening November 17 at Saint Arnold Brewery in Houston, and tickets are on sale.

Tyler’s BBQ in Amarillo, a Top 50 barbecue joint, is changing its address and moving into a larger building.

Andrew Soto, the owner of Butter’s BBQ in Mathis, would like your help in finding the semi truck that took out a portion of his dining room and then drove away.

That sauce is gonna leave a stain:

A federal jury has found former Jax city council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, guilty of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in connection with a Jacksonville barbecue sauce business… @wjxt4 https://t.co/noKxCUVn9o pic.twitter.com/WdMl65jb3d — Joy Purdy (@WJXTJoyPurdy) October 2, 2019

Loro, the Austin-based Asian smokehouse from Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin is expanding. The restaurant that made our 2019 list of the 25 best new barbecue joints will open a Dallas location in 2020.

McCormick & Company, owners of the Stubb’s barbecue sauce brand, has reached an agreement allowing Austin’s Stubb’s Bar-B-Que restaurant and music venue to continue using the Stubb’s name.

Creekside Cookers BBQ in Wimberley will open its new location on October 16, and they’ve added pitmaster Bill Dumas, most recently of the Switch, to the team.

Next week, Ramen Tatsu-ya in Austin will serve its smoked shoyu ramen featuring smoked brisket from Kemuri Tatsu-ya.

BBQuest is back for another season of eating barbecue across Texas:

The first episode of #BBQuest Season 2 is almost here! Join us tonight at 6 p.m. on Facebook to follow along on our search for unique flavors in the Big Bend region. pic.twitter.com/8zrnmh1FDi — Beef Loving Texans (@BeefLovingTX) October 1, 2019

You’ve probably heard of jerk chicken, but what about applying the same technique to a brisket?

Scientists have historically said that consuming less red meat makes for a healthier diet. But other scientists recently looked at the data and, “concluded that the links between eating red meat and disease and death were small, and the quality of the evidence was low to very low.”

Lots of other scientists, including some from Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health, concluded the new study was flawed, and that red meat is still bad for you.

Definitely not child’s play:

The best ‘child’s plate’ in Fort Worth: @HeimBBQ brisket, fries and Henry’s ice creamhttps://t.co/Qpj3kVqBmw — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@EatsBeat) September 30, 2019

Looking for more space to work in, the folks at Burnwood ’68 in San Antonio announced they’ll move to a new location.

The Mesquite Shack BBQ truck has closed in San Antonio after owner Vincent Servantes accepted a pitmaster position with a local Marriott resort.

Chris Jerrick has taken over pitmaster duties at Two Bros. BBQ Market in San Antonio after Laura Loomis left the company in June.

Currently planning a smoked salmon road trip in Washington:

Want to find the best smoked salmon on the West Coast? I have the details in my latest piece for @UPROXX! Protip: The best spots for smoked salmon are on Indian Reservations, yo. Support Indigenous food providers! https://t.co/oGUSKbcMTV — Zachary Johnston (@ZTPJohnston) April 29, 2019

Competition barbecue champion Travis Clark is teaming up with Famous Dave’s for a new restaurant concept called Clark Crew BBQ. The first will open in Oklahoma City this month.

Los Angeles pitmaster Arthur Grigoryan wants to bring his brand of Texan-Armenian barbecue to a food truck, but for now you can only get it at monthly pop-ups at his home.

“But a Boston butt has nothing to do with the backside of a pig,” so where did the name come from?

You’ll have to plan ahead for this one, but next July the folks at AmazingRibs.com are hosting a Meat-Up in Memphis that will include “interesting pork-centric seminars” and a Memphis barbecue tour.

For those who like all their barbecue favorites in one bite:

This is a BBQ meal wrapped up in a burrito pic.twitter.com/dBlYpuwU7v — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) September 18, 2019

Harp Barbecue cooks Texas-style barbecue in Kansas City, and a local outlet just named theirs the best barbecue in town.

Canadian pitmaster Justin Kyllo of Smoke and Bones BBQ in North Vancouver died in a paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Pete Wheeles operated his barbecue joint in Rock Hill, South Carolina, until last year. Last Friday, he passed away at age 99.

Yes, there’s good Texas-style barbecue in Sweden: