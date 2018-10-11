Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for September 28-October 11.

Southern Smoke, a barbecue charity event held in Houston, raised $425,000 for multiple sclerosis research.

Smoked in Dallas, hosted a few weeks ago, is happening again in Fort Worth this weekend.

Meat Fight is coming to Dallas next month:

#MeatFight is a barbecue competition like no other. And this year is going to be the best one yet! Here's to beer, meats, and finding a cure for #MultipleSclerosis. Tickets here: https://t.co/ZMgGJrT1H6 pic.twitter.com/uE3yooPVSe — Meat Fight (@Meat_Fight) October 8, 2018

Sam’s BBQ in Austin recently turned down an offer to sell their property to a developer for $3.5 million. The developer is now back with an offer for $5 million.

Shortly after closing Freedmen’s Bar in Austin, owner Cuatro Kowalski has closed his other barbecue joint, Texas 46, in Spring Branch.

A bit of Houston barbecue history:

.@jcreidtx on how SW Louisiana’s Creoles influenced Houston’s food, BBQ, and culture. https://t.co/Ln3gVbY1jB — David Leftwich (@DavidLeftwich68) October 8, 2018

After sweeping last year’s throwdown in Houston, Austin pitmasters get a chance to defend home turf on December 9 in this year’s HOU-ATX BBQ Throwdown. Tickets are on sale now.

Alison Cook of the Houston Chronicle published her annual Top 100 restaurant list, and nine of them are barbecue joints.

I talked with the folks at the Houston Chronicle about what makes their town an impressive barbecue city.

Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live! stopped in Dallas for a visit to Lockhart Smokehouse:

Dallas-based chain Baker’s Ribs began with a location in Deep Ellum. It moved down the street a few years back, but now will close for good.

Louie King BBQ will open soon in Dallas on Lower Greenville.

BBQuest came to Dallas looking for secret barbecue menu items:

There’s also an episode of BBQuest filmed in San Antonio featuring B&D Icehouse, 2M Smokehouse, and the Granary.

And in Houston, the BBQuest takes them to Gatlin’s BBQ and Feges BBQ.

Bartolo Colón, pitmaster?

Modesty Vidal of Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ in Austin talked to “Barbecue Wife” about her time in the barbecue business.

Kemuri Tatsu-ya in Austin got a new smoker from Austin Smoke Works, and announced that John Lewis Sr. of Austin Smoke Works is retiring.

Yes, there’s (some) good barbecue in NYC:

Robert Sietsema hit the road to check out the barbecue options in New York’s Hudson Valley for Eater.

Texas barbecue is taking over Auburn, Alabama: chef David Bancroft, with roots in South Texas, opens Bow & Arrow.

Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe will open Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 17.

The fellas from Tacos of Texas headed to Vera’s in Brownsville:

Stillwater BBQ in Abilene didn’t like a review they got on Yelp, so they made a sign calling out the Yelper. Folks on reddit had plenty to say about it.

Erin Smith of Feges BBQ in Houston provides some real talk on what it’s like owning and working in a restaurant while pregnant.

No, you can’t: