Every year or so I get a note that Prause Meat Market in La Grange is for sale. The messages are usually sad, noting that the historic barbecue joint and butcher shop’s demise is likely imminent. Today, it is no longer for sale. The four Prause family members—Brian, Gary, Kathy, and Mark—who have run the market for decades have agreed to sell the property, and they’ll turn over the keys to the new owner on Monday.

Gary Prause hung a sign on the market’s front door on March 31 announcing what was planned as a temporary closure because of COVID-19. From subsequent conversations with all four family members, though, they all knew there was a possibility it wouldn’t reopen. Mark, who ran the barbecue pits, is the youngest at 56, and he already has circulation problems in his legs from standing on concrete most of his life. At 66, Gary is the oldest. He has suffered two heart attacks in the past four years. Kathy is using a wheelchair while she recovers from ankle surgery. Brian, who ran their slaughter plant outside of town until it closed in 2016, is still healthy and hopes to find a job as a butcher somewhere in Fayette County.

The Prause name goes back a long way in the area. Arnold G. Prause arrived in Galveston from Prussia with his family in 1854. Records show they were in Fayette County within five years. His grandson, also Arnold Prause, opened the family’s first meat market in La Grange over a century ago. The exact year is unclear. The family said it could go back as far as 1904, and a 1911 announcement in the La Grange Journal announced, “Arnold Prause has opened a butcher shop in the Steves building.” It was on the La Grange town square, as was every other iteration of the market. It moved to the current building on the south side of the square, at the corner of Travis and Main, in 1954.

As a fully functioning meat market with a barbecue pit in the back, Prause Meat Market was a throwback. Central Texas barbecue history was built on butcher shops that cooked leftover cuts as a barbecue side business. Most every one of those businesses that remain, like Black’s BBQ and Kreuz Market in Lockhart, City Meat Market in Giddings, City Market in Luling, and Southside Market in Elgin, have all tilted their operations almost entirely toward barbecue. Prause Meat Market was a rare holdout, with a full case of raw beef, pork, sausage, and bacon along with a back entrance for barbecue that routed would-be diners right past the aging brick smoker.

During a 2014 interview with the Prause family I learned they had been trying to sell the place for at least seven years. This week, they all described the sale as “bittersweet” but agreed it was inevitable. As Mark said, “We all knew this day was coming.” They started their careers at the market while the previous generation was in charge. There were ten family members working together at the height of the operation. Eventually the fourth generation of Prauses were all that remained, and not enough of their children showed an interest in continuing the family legacy. It’s hard to compete with careers that can provide retirement plans and health insurance, like the one Brian’s son Keith has at the meat department in the local H-E-B.

After more than four months away from the market, the family members are already missing the place even before the sale is final. “My everyday fix was a good hot sausage … I do miss that,” Brian said. Kathy added, “I’m gonna miss the customers,” or about 75 percent of them, she joked. Still, Gary believes the timing was a blessing in disguise. “We were just doing a whole lot more than our bodies were letting us do,” he said, and they weren’t sure how much longer they could keep the place going. Now their next challenge will be figuring out what to do in retirement, unless another position pops up. Mark said he’s already had a few offers to run barbecue pits elsewhere.

The new owner is Angelo Hinojosa. Gary said his plans are to turn the market into a restaurant, but not likely a barbecue joint. Only the building and the property were included in the sale, not the name or the recipes for the family’s bacon and sausage. I asked Gary if there were any recipes he was willing to share, and he mentioned the mop sauce Mark used on the barbecue every day. This mop sauce is for any barbecue cut, and Mark would also soak the butcher paper in it after he wrapped the briskets on the pit:

Prause’s Mop Sauce

3 parts water

2 parts hog lard

1 part 100-grain vinegar

Bring it to a boil, then mop generously onto the barbecue as it cooks.