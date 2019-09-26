At Smitty’s BBQ in Brownwood, the Smoked Sausage Is a Loving Memorial

Renee Carrathus doesn’t know how her dad came up with the recipe for the sausage she serves at Smitty’s Bar-B-Que in Brownwood. Smith “Smitty” McArthur Jr. traveled widely during his time in the Air Force, going as far as Germany, but that sausage sure tastes like a Chicago hot link. Maybe he picked it up there, I told her. Or maybe he never stopped trying to perfect it—just as he made adjustments to the barbecue sauce in the opaque squeeze bottle and the hot sauce disguised as ketchup that sits next to it on the table. He took out the habaneros when folks complained about the burn, even though he’d preferred the greater intensity. “He always started a lot of stuff that was too hot, then he dialed it back,” Carrathus said. She still makes the tame version with jalapeños, lemon juice, pickle juice, and a little of Smitty’s signature rub. At $56 a gallon, it’s the most expensive item on the menu, but she promises it’ll fetch that much from homesick natives who make Smitty’s their last stop before leaving town once again.

Smitty’s rub get used on everything except the potato salad and the sweet tea. It even gets sprinkled over barbecue that’s been cut and plated. You can ask for your brisket sliced, but Smitty always cut it into bite-sized chunks. “My dad’s whole thing was to make sure it was easy for them to eat,” Carrathus explained, so she does the same. How can you argue with the methods that kept Smitty in business until he died, despite a fire that gutted the place in 2011? There was never any question about the wisdom of rebuilding for a man who’d cleared the land by hand back in 1970. The concrete floor he poured was probably already cracked by the time he opened the doors on July 4, 1972, but it still serves as a reminder of the man who built the barbecue joint himself, then built it again at double the size, at the age of 83.

There are no plans to fix the crack in the floor. Smitty’s old work shirt, framed in a shadow box with his barbecue fork, hangs on the wall of the restaurant as another reminder of its namesake. Two Oyler smokers, built before I was born, still churn behind the restaurant. Smitty’s son, Ravia McArthur, keeps them stoked with mesquite wood, just like his dad, but he’s gone to adding a little pecan too. I guess there is some room to revise the way it has always been done before.