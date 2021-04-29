Not sure what to order when you get up to the barbecue counter? Kevin Kelly talked to over one hundred barbecue-joint owners in Texas who shared their advice on what to order at their restaurants.

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue was published this week, and author Adrian Miller shared an excerpt with the Southern Foodways Alliance about Marie Jean, an enslaved pitmaster in Arkansas who sold barbecue to purchase her freedom.

Looking for a barbecue job in Texas?

Here's a list of BBQ joints IN Texas that are hiring. I will be updating this list at least twice a week. Please forward this to anyone looking for a barbecue job in Texas. Also, if you are hiring and I'm missing your spot, please contact me.https://t.co/rdu0UHvT5K pic.twitter.com/0YX4tq4ZHY — Kevin's BBQ Joints (@KevinsBBQJoints) April 20, 2021

There’s a whole lotta muffuletta going on in Houston, and even some with a little barbecue thrown in.

Some good news:

Why more Texas barbecue joints are making their own sausage https://t.co/kQayvlYKVV — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) April 22, 2021

Tomball is becoming quite the barbecue hub. It’s already home to Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Bexar Barbecue, and 2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ. Now a new joint, Uncle’s BBQ, will join the party.

Snow’s BBQ will be closed this Saturday to celebrate Lexington’s annual homecoming festivities.

Yes, it’s ultimately a Pepsi ad, but it’s still a cool barbecue video:

Start your day with a good barbecue breakfast at these DFW-area barbecue joints, says the Dallas Observer.

Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s, realized the drive-throughs at his many locations took business from sit-down restaurants during the pandemic. He found ten businesses across the country, including Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas, and helped repay the damage with gifts of $100,000 to each restaurant.

Hear from David Slaughter of Slaughter’s BBQ Oasis in Sulphur Springs, who tells us what he loves about the barbecue business in this video.

YouTube food celebrity Mikey Chen declares, “No barbecue is better than Texas barbecue.”

Grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund will soon become available, and restaurant owners can check now to see if they’ll be eligible to receive the funds.

Kingsford announced its Preserve the Pit fellowship a few months back, and the grill giant now welcomes its first class of fellows into the program.

A new Netflix show, High on the Hog, debuts next month. It’ll explore African American foodways, including barbecue.

Grady’s BBQ in Dudley, North Carolina, has been serving whole hog since its opening in 1986, and it’s the only black-owned whole hog joint in the state. The business barely made it though 2020 after 86-year-old owner Steve Grady contracted COVID. Thankfully, he recovered, and so has the restaurant.

A Texas barbecue trailer story, in reverse: Hot Hogs BBQ truck in Keene, New Hampshire, got really popular. Owners Shana and Rick Davis needed to expand their staff to keep up with the demand. Instead, they closed the business, sold the trailer, and got regular, forty-hour-per-week desk jobs.

A new barbecue joint opening in St. Louis, Navin’s BBQ, will feature both Kansas City–style and Texas-style barbecue. The signature jerk sandwich will feature pulled jerk chicken with bacon, pepper cheese, crisp onion straws, slaw, and white barbecue sauce, a combination of ingredients that is presumably Navin’s signature style of barbecue.

This BBQ pop-up is in the U.K., but the lessons shared here are universal:

In case you’d rather make your own barbecue than head out on the trail, the website the Infatuation has your guide to gear.

Los Angeles has many varieties of barbecue, and LAist has attempted to organize them into a BBQpedia.

For his new venture, Bryan Furman is ditching the B’s Cracklin’ BBQ name in favor of just plain Bryan Furman BBQ:

Pitmaster Bryan Furman staging an Atlanta comeback with new Riverside restaurant https://t.co/0nXlGxe66P — Atlanta Dining (@ATLDiningNews) April 19, 2021

Last year at this time, chicken wings were the cheapest they had been in a long while. That’s all changed.

Aaron Vogel of Cackle and Oink BBQ in Sherman said their expenses are up 40 percent over the last month thanks to rising beef and pork prices.

Epicurious announced it will no longer publish recipes that include beef “in an effort to encourage more sustainable cooking.” I’m not sure if Texas pitmasters peruse the site looking for barbecue recipes, but if it’s a brisket recipe you seek, it does still have Austinite Paula Disbrowe’s from 2013.

