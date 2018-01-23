Being Texan
The West Texan has sold more art than Picasso. Read Story
An etymological investigation into the Southern phrase. Read Story
A map that made its way onto Reddit yesterday explains in no uncertain terms that Houston is friggin' massive. Read Story
Welcome to chunking territory.
The “ridiculous scroll” didn’t top the structure until after the Battle of the Alamo.
An El Paso man thinks he's got a good candidate for Texas History Month. Is he right? Yes, but . . .
A pronunciation investigation involving two Bowie men known for living large.
One of the last markers of the Houstonian dialect dates back to the Southern Pacific Railroad.
A New Braunfels man thinks that Texas's oldest dance hall deserves a little more respect.
A Wichita Man is Curious About Our Occasional Habit of Jumping a Highway Ditch.
It's better than good—at least if you're talking about cotton quality.
Q: For years, I have noticed country music superstar Tim McGraw (and others) wearing a straw hat that appears to be spray-painted black. Surely, he can afford an 8X Stetson felt or nice George Strait Resistol straw. Should a real Texan ever wear a black painted straw cowboy hat in public? Don Florus, Flatonia A: Although the cowboy hat wasn’t made the official hat of Texas until House Concurrent Resolution… Read Story
The West Texan has sold more art than Picasso.
Outsiders remain fascinated with unraveling the secrets of this place. But locals can explain, one story at a time.
For these young boxers in West Texas, learning to fight means more than throwing a punch.
Pronghorn were almost perfectly fitted to the West Texas landscape. And then people started building fences.
Twenty years ago, a brown-skinned boy was shot to death near the Rio Grande. What fate awaits my own son?
In West Texas, we've learned to live with our slithery neighbors. Not that we have a choice.
The skies of West Texas are so grand that it’s easy to forget how much is going on under our feet.
When the chute opens and the steer charges, there’s no place Jimmy Steve Martinez would rather be than on his horse, with a rope in his hand.