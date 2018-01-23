Being Texan

Texanist black straw hat
The Texanist: What’s With All the Cheap-Looking Black-Painted Cowboy Hats?

Jan 13, 2018 By David Courtney

Q: For years, I have noticed country music superstar Tim McGraw (and others) wearing a straw hat that appears to be spray-painted black. Surely, he can afford an 8X Stetson felt or nice George Strait Resistol straw. Should a real Texan ever wear a black painted straw cowboy hat in public? Don Florus, Flatonia A: Although the cowboy hat wasn’t made the official hat of Texas until House Concurrent Resolution… Read Story

The Marfa Mystique

Nov 22, 2017 By Sterry Butcher

Outsiders remain fascinated with unraveling the secrets of this place. But locals can explain, one story at a time.
The Purest Type

Jun 21, 2017 By Sterry Butcher

Pronghorn were almost perfectly fitted to the West Texas landscape. And then people started building fences.
Snake!

Feb 21, 2017 By Sterry Butcher

In West Texas, we've learned to live with our slithery neighbors. Not that we have a choice.
The Earth Below

Dec 21, 2016 By Sterry Butcher

The skies of West Texas are so grand that it’s easy to forget how much is going on under our feet.
Let Fly the Loop

Oct 19, 2016 By Sterry Butcher

When the chute opens and the steer charges, there’s no place Jimmy Steve Martinez would rather be than on his horse, with a rope in his hand.

