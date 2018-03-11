The film, which takes place in a breastaurant in an unspecified Texas town, is lovely, weird, and poignant all at once.
Film
'A Quiet Place' is the sort of movie that lingers after you watch it through your fingers.
The night was packed with Hollywood luminaries who have a soft spot for Texas.
Texas’s premier portrayer of creepy, weaselly dudes once played drums in Crucifictorious.
On a pilgrimage to Beverly Hills, a lifelong fan learns that his favorite actress is every bit as charming at eighty as she was half a century ago.
”They’ve already disgraced it once. I’m not going to let them do it a second time.”
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced a commemoration of the Battle of the Alamo that includes the historically questionable John Wayne movie.
In several categories, films by women make up more than half of the titles.
Ah, video stores, where viewers—and cinephile clerks—got to develop eclectic tastes.
El Paso survived the mutant apocalypse, Irving was detached from space and time, and Matt McConaughey showed his dark side.