Prepare for a tale of blackface minstrelsy and swashbuckling high seas adventures, a whodunit with the last page maddeningly ripped out.
The State of Texas
Plus: Holiday travel forecast looks good in Texas, a young boy is caught in the crossfire of a police shootout in San Antonio, and Paxton says it's OK to bring concealed gun into church.
Plus: Democrats sue to keep Blake Farenthold on the ballot, Houston's famous bat colony struggles post-Harvey, and K-Lani Nava becomes the first girl football player to score points in a UIL state title game.
Plus: A champion of gay marriage runs for state Senator, former State Representative Ruth Jones McClendon dies, and Texas brewers battle it out in court.
Plus: The Rockets continue to roll, Ezekiel Elliott returns from his suspension, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denies rumors that he plans to resign.
Plus: Ted Cruz battles with Luke Skywalker on Twitter, the Texas GOP sues to take Blake Farenthold off the ballot, and Texas A&M Commerce wins the Division II football title.
Plus: A top Ken Paxton aide resigns after calling sexual assault survivors "pathetic" and a controversial social media star is arrested in Laredo.
Plus: Texas’s ”Tweeter Laureate” is confirmed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the National Butterfly Center sues Trump over the wall, and the Senate won’t confirm one of Trump’s picks to serve as a federal judge in Texas.
Plus: Mattress Mack comes through again, the FBI investigates the alleged sexual assault of an immigrant by a guard in a Texas detention center, and the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard returns from injury.
Plus: A former Texas judge allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager, a Houston teenager was arrested for supposedly helping ISIS, and the Rockets win their tenth straight game.