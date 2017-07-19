A winding scenic drive, live music on the patio, thousands of bats emerging at twilight from an old railroad tunnel nearby—could there be a more perfect Hill Country evening? This funky joint is famous for what this magazine once dubbed the third-best burger in Texas. And we are here to…
Burgers
Hamburger joints abound in Dallas, but when you’re in the mood for just a plain, good burger, nothing fancy, head over here. The smell of sizzling beef tempts from the parking lot, and the meat patty is fairly thick and smoked, the bun is fluffy, and the garnishes abound (we…
Children and adults alike love the party-barn atmosphere, not to mention burgers that are much better than average.
This Amarillo-born diner has been a regular stop for us for years. The burgers are made with beef ground fresh daily, and you add your own veggies and condiments from the well-stocked service bar. This trip we were craving the fried-egg-and-bacon sandwich with melted cheese, served with lightly crisp fries.
Imagine—someone actually celebrates the tropical climate here with an outdoor dining patio! So, of course, it’s bold and colorful and hippy and over the top and soaked with fun in the sun. Custom burgers rule on sourdough jalapeño bread with meats slow grilled over mesquite or pecan to succulent perfection.
This recently updated drive-through burger shack has deep roots in El Paso.
When Cover 3’s north location opened several years ago, its menu far exceeded what was required even for an upscale sports bar. Since then it has become a solid neighborhood destination, with the likes of ahi tuna with udon noodles and snap pea salad, calamari with fried artichokes, jerk shrimp…
Let’s take a trip down memory lane. We know we can’t be the only ones who remember Goff’s on Lovers Lane, and we still salivate thinking of those luscious burgers with house-made hickory sauce. So we’re delighted that Harvey Gough is back, slinging burgers in a small spot in a…
The restaurant’s name intrigues: “hop” indicates beer and “doddy” is a Scottish word for cow. But even though beef is the mainstay in the excellent burgers here, any of them can also be made with bison, turkey, or salmon, and there’s also a vegan patty. We’ve always been partial to…
Hopdoddy has arrived! One would think the trip from Austin shouldn’t have taken so long, but it’s finally here and handsomely ensconced in the new River Oaks District. Expect to stand in line—to enter, to order, to be seated. Luckily, we avoided the worst by arriving at an off time…