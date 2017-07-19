Burgers

Alamo Springs Cafe

Jul 19, 2017 By Texas Monthly

A winding scenic drive, live music on the patio, thousands of bats emerging at twilight from an old railroad tunnel nearby—could there be a more perfect Hill Country evening? This funky joint is famous for what this magazine once dubbed the third-best burger in Texas. And we are here to…

Becks Prime

Sep 27, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Hamburger joints abound in Dallas, but when you’re in the mood for just a plain, good burger, nothing fancy, head over here. The smell of sizzling beef tempts from the parking lot, and the meat patty is fairly thick and smoked, the bun is fluffy, and the garnishes abound (we…

Big’z Burger Joint

Sep 11, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Children and adults alike love the party-barn atmosphere, not to mention burgers that are much better than average.

Buns Over Texas

May 24, 2016 By Texas Monthly

This Amarillo-born diner has been a regular stop for us for years. The burgers are made with beef ground fresh daily, and you add your own veggies and condiments from the well-stocked service bar. This trip we were craving the fried-egg-and-bacon sandwich with melted cheese, served with lightly crisp fries.

Chano’s Patio

May 16, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Imagine—someone actually celebrates the tropical climate here with an outdoor dining patio! So, of course, it’s bold and colorful and hippy and over the top and soaked with fun in the sun. Custom burgers rule on sourdough jalapeño bread with meats slow grilled over mesquite or pecan to succulent perfection.

Cover 3

Jul 25, 2016 By Texas Monthly

When Cover 3’s north location opened several years ago, its menu far exceeded what was required even for an upscale sports bar. Since then it has become a solid neighborhood destination, with the likes of ahi tuna with udon noodles and snap pea salad, calamari with fried artichokes, jerk shrimp…

Harvey’s Charcoal Hamburgers

May 27, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. We know we can’t be the only ones who remember Goff’s on Lovers Lane, and we still salivate thinking of those luscious burgers with house-made hickory sauce. So we’re delighted that Harvey Gough is back, slinging burgers in a small spot in a…
Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Apr 4, 2017 By Texas Monthly

The restaurant’s name intrigues: “hop” indicates beer and “doddy” is a Scottish word for cow. But even though beef is the mainstay in the excellent burgers here, any of them can also be made with bison, turkey, or salmon, and there’s also a vegan patty. We’ve always been partial to…

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Nov 8, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Hopdoddy has arrived! One would think the trip from Austin shouldn’t have taken so long, but it’s finally here and handsomely ensconced in the new River Oaks District. Expect to stand in line—to enter, to order, to be seated. Luckily, we avoided the worst by arriving at an off time…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly