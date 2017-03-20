Indian

Chillum Grill

Mar 20, 2017 By Texas Monthly

In a town where culinary diversity typically means Tex-Mex, this delightful oasis, which occupies space formally inhabited by a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, is more than welcome. The baba ghanoush was incredibly delicious, the eggplant smoky and served with a creamy, garlicky tahini sauce. It was a perfect lead-in…

Kiran’s

Feb 25, 2018 By Texas Monthly

An elegant setting, refined Indian classics, and fusion dishes make Kiran's a Houston favorite.

Masala Wok

Aug 16, 2016 By Texas Monthly

At this popular chain, you first pick your cuisine, Asian or Indian, then you pick a protein, a sauce, and add-ons. We landed on the Indian side of the menu, which meant chicken with a side of basmati rice, to which we added a spinach masala sauce (spinach, cumin seeds,…

Mughlai

Sep 26, 2016 By Texas Monthly

The cool elegance of the room, with its marble floors and draped windows, makes one almost forget the lingering Texas heat outside. Paratha suffused with mint was a refreshing treat, and a cool (in both senses of the word) appetizer was the dahi baray, six savory lentil dumplings napped with…

Royal Indian Cuisine

Oct 4, 2016 By Texas Monthly

This unassuming little restaurant with an immensely friendly staff serves Indian food meant for true believers: the menu is untranslated and light on descriptions. You’ll want to know what you like beforehand or trust the waiters’ excellent recommendations. We recommend the chicken tikka masala and the lamb korma, especially with…

Tikka Shack

Sep 12, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Trying to do for Indian food what Chipotle has done for Tex-Mex, the modern and chic Tikka Shack is a welcome hot spot with franchising ambitions. Expect customizable bowls of masala, tikka, and curry, as well as kebabs and fresh naan. The flavors—bold and spicy with an American sweetness—are a…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly