“America’s vacationing politicians don’t understand or value the restaurant industry.” So say the Southern Smoke Foundation and the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation in a strongly worded op-ed on the restaurant industry’s economic crisis.

After a few months off, Kerlin BBQ is back… and with free ribs and beer:

We're reopening this Friday y'all! And since it's also our 7 year anniversary… We've partnered with @kingsford to give away our famous ribs for free all day. Plus @saintarnoldbrewing will be there pouring free beer! 11am-4pm or sold out. pic.twitter.com/FUoB9IKI1w — Kerlin BBQ (@KerlinBBQ) August 31, 2020

Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington will open a new taqueria called Hayters this fall, next door to the barbecue joint. The businesses will share a patio.

Blu’s BBQ is planning to expand. The North Dallas company is set to open a second location near Collin Creek Mall in Plano, and owner Zachary Bergenholtz says he hopes to follow that with four more locations.

Pecan Lodge caught fire over the weekend, but the Deep Ellum restaurant has reopened after the blaze caused $2,000 in damage:

Justin Haecker of Bexar Barbecue in Tomball is embracing new barbecue technology by using a commercial-grade pellet smoker.

Eliana Gutierrez has risen swiftly in the ranks at Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in Austin, and at seventeen is now one of the youngest pitmasters in the state. Learning to smoke pork ribs was “a revelation,” Gutierrez told Austin Monthly. “I got my first lesson in barbecue right away, and I said: ‘Yep, I’m in!’”

Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis BBQ in Austin hinted that he may have a barbecue pizza in the works. It’ll use the restaurant’s signature beet barbecue sauce.

Black’s Barbecue in Austin isn’t expecting its usual jump in business on University of Texas football game weekends this year, but the staff has developed a take-home tailgate kit so you can enjoy your barbecue with the game.

The new Chef’s Table barbecue season is out on Netflix now:

Are you going to watch the new "Chef's Table" season on BBQ? If so, here's a preview/review. https://t.co/uLb84oHUnu — Tim Carman (@timcarman) September 1, 2020

At 74, Louis McMillan of McMillan’s Bar-B-Q, in Fannin, is nearing retirement, so he’s teaching everything he knows to his protégé, Johnny Smith.

In an incentive to increase census participation, the city of Harlingen is offering free barbecue to residents who visit the Harlingen Sports Complex on September 12 to fill out the form. It’s a drive-through event.

Lay’s put the wrong chips in its barbecue chip bags:

Check your BBQ potato chips!! https://t.co/6jImFUIbsj — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) August 26, 2020

San Antonio magazine listed its ten favorite barbecue joints in town, including one serving brisket nachos made with spicy Doritos.

LaVaca BBQ in Port Lavaca will be giving out free barbecue plates to essential workers on September 5. The restaurant plans to provide six-hundred meals in its barbecue drive-through.

Chopped and Sliced BBQ in Lubbock does traditional barbecue, but also some surprising specialty dishes, such as the barbecue chimichanga.

Don’t oversmoke your barbecue, says Dr. BBQ:

Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ, shares how to avoid over-smoking, dry veggies, and burned barbecue sauce. https://t.co/r8iMHLhr3L — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) August 29, 2020

Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching “a network of ghost kitchens, including virtual restaurants, to expand their reach in Chicago, Houston and Orlando, and entering into a new market using only ghost kitchens in Providence, R.I.”

Food & Wine magazine has some suggestions for barbecue rubs and seasonings for those eager to fire up the smoker at home.

Here’s a list of the best ribs (not rib tips) in Chicago, according to the Infatuation.

Texas Rangers announcers have some good taste in barbecue: