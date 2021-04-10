Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

McAllen

Rosmaní

What are the odds? Graham Campbell, a 2019 contestant on Netflix’s The Final Table and the recipient of a Michelin star at the age of 25 (when he headed the kitchen at Ballachulish House, in his native Scotland), has set up shop in McAllen, with an eye on Dallas. Enjoy his tasting menus on the outdoor patio of the swanky dinner spot, or enjoy a more casual experience with recently inaugurated to-go poke bowls. Order this to go: We loved the smoked pork cheek on the dinner menu (a dish that was showcased in this magazine’s “Where to Eat Now” feature, in March), and we were quite happy with the unusual pork cheek poke with tender braised meat, cremini mushrooms, and spinach. Campbell’s expertise shines in the jumbo prawn poke with avocado and shredded carrot topped with a Marie Rose sauce (sort of an English twist on rémoulade). Pro tip: Call to order 24 hours before your planned pickup time. Poke bowls may be picked up between noon and 3.