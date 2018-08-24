This article originally appeared in the September 2018 issue with the headline "Krazy Klobasniky."

If it ain’t sweet, it ain’t a kolache. As I found during a recent quest to find out more about why we call savory kolaches the wrong thing, the klobasnek, the proper term, is widely believed to have been invented in the heart of the Texas-Czech Belt in West. But Village Bakery owner Wendel Montgomery’s klobasnek—originally created as a simple sausage wrapped in kolache dough—has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Here’s a roundup of some of the more unique klobasniky we found around the state.

Reuben

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches, Austin

Basically, it’s a very small sandwich.

Boudin

Donald’s Donuts, College Station

Where Cajuns and Czechs collide.

Leeks and Egg Whites

Koala Kolache, Houston

Is “healthy klobasnek” an oxymoron?

Jalapeño Popper

Zamykal Gourmet Kolaches, Dallas

Your favorite football finger food, in pastry form.

Barbacoa

Dignowity Kolaches, San Antonio

Only in San Antonio.

Italian Chicken

iHeartKolache, Dallas

Dinner in a roll.

Spinach, Mushroom, and Feta

Hruska’s, Ellinger

A vegetarian spin on the klobasnek, from a classic Highway 71 kolache haven.

Smoked Sausage, Jalapeño, and Cheddar

Kerlin BBQ, Austin

When a barbecue joint makes the sausage, you know it’s good.

Pizza Roll

Lone Star Kolaches, Austin

New Yorkers can keep folding pizza. We’ll just put it in a klobasnek.

Beef Fajita

Kolache Rolf’s, College Station

Taco in a roll.

Sweet Spicy Bacon With Egg and Cheese

Lee’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, Houston

You had us at “sweet spicy bacon,” even if we’re not entirely sure what that means!