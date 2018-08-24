If it ain’t sweet, it ain’t a kolache. As I found during a recent quest to find out more about why we call savory kolaches the wrong thing, the klobasnek, the proper term, is widely believed to have been invented in the heart of the Texas-Czech Belt in West. But Village Bakery owner Wendel Montgomery’s klobasnek—originally created as a simple sausage wrapped in kolache dough—has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Here’s a roundup of some of the more unique klobasniky we found around the state.
Reuben
Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches, Austin
Basically, it’s a very small sandwich.
Boudin
Donald’s Donuts, College Station
Where Cajuns and Czechs collide.
Leeks and Egg Whites
Koala Kolache, Houston
Is “healthy klobasnek” an oxymoron?
Jalapeño Popper
Zamykal Gourmet Kolaches, Dallas
Your favorite football finger food, in pastry form.
Barbacoa
Dignowity Kolaches, San Antonio
Only in San Antonio.
Italian Chicken
iHeartKolache, Dallas
Dinner in a roll.
Spinach, Mushroom, and Feta
Hruska’s, Ellinger
A vegetarian spin on the klobasnek, from a classic Highway 71 kolache haven.
Smoked Sausage, Jalapeño, and Cheddar
Kerlin BBQ, Austin
When a barbecue joint makes the sausage, you know it’s good.
Pizza Roll
Lone Star Kolaches, Austin
New Yorkers can keep folding pizza. We’ll just put it in a klobasnek.
Beef Fajita
Kolache Rolf’s, College Station
Taco in a roll.
Sweet Spicy Bacon With Egg and Cheese
Lee’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, Houston
You had us at “sweet spicy bacon,” even if we’re not entirely sure what that means!
