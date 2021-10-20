I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.

Even as a casual fan of Megan Thee Stallion, it’s been fascinating to watch her well-deserved rise from local Houston talent to world-famous rap star. She’s made “hot girl summer” an aspirational goal and even inspired me to drive the boat once at a club in Atlanta, so although I’ve only ever ordered Popeyes’s blackened ranch sauce for my go-to chicken tenders and cajun fries, I wanted to try Megan’s new sauce. I prefer my food spicy and I assumed Thee MF Hot Girl would bring the heat.

Remembering the frenzy when Popeyes first released its chicken sandwich in 2019, I pulled up to a Popeyes shortly after it opened at 10 a.m., hoping I wouldn’t miss out on a Hottie Sauce Meal, which consists of either a chicken sandwich or chicken nuggets served with the namesake sauce. But I had nothing to worry about. When I arrived, there were barely any cars in the parking lot or the drive-through line. There were also no signs declaring the arrival of Hottie Sauce or showing off the promo images of Megan Thee Stallion in her bedazzled orange leotard and cowboy hat. In the drive-through, I asked if they had Hottie Sauce, and someone on the other line hesitated and then said: “No.”

“You don’t have Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie Sauce?” I asked again, thinking they hadn’t heard me correctly.

“No,” they said, firmly. I checked the Popeyes website on my phone to make sure that the sauce was available at all Popeyes locations and tried again. I ordered the eight-piece chicken-nugget meal after confirming that it did indeed come with Hottie Sauce. At the pickup window, the employee explained that they’d already drizzled the Hottie Sauce over my nuggets. Hottie Meals did not come with packets of sauce on the side, but it was already on the food, they said. This made no sense to me. Everyone knows you give people the option to dip their nuggets and control the sauce-to-nugget ratio. And if there were no sauce packets, why were they all over the promotional materials from Popeyes?

Finally, I drove to another location, where I was relieved to see signs promoting Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce. When I ordered my Hottie chicken sandwich and asked for a packet of Hottie Sauce on the side, all the employee taking my order said was, “That will be an extra fifty cents.” Sold.

As Megan Thee Stallion said in her mukbang promoting Hottie Sauce, “Bitch, I can’t even describe it to you, you just gotta go get it.” But I’ll try. The sauce is sweet and mild, with a just a little heat lingering in the aftertaste. The translucent, orangish sauce has flakes of aged red cayenne pepper floating inside it and is seasoned with vinegar and salt, as well as sugar and honey. It looks a bit like sweet chili sauce, but the taste is sweeter and less vinegary. Since it’s sweet and not spicy, it’s perfect for dipping into some chicken nuggets or enjoying slathered on top of a chicken sandwich. As someone who’s a fan of spice and expected the “Hottie Sauce” to be, well, hot, it’s not my favorite sauce, but I still enjoyed it. Megan put it best: “It’s not that it’s hot, but, bitch, it got a little kick on it.”

Now that Megan’s a franchise owner and will be opening her own Popeyes locations, I hope she can drive the point home that all customers deserve the option to control their sauce-to-nugget ratios. In the meantime, I recommend dipping into your Hottie Meal while “Thot S—” plays in the background.