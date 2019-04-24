Food & Drink

Pat’s Pick: Everything Translates at Mastrantos in Houston

The risk-taking, globally inspired menu is short, sweet, and a lot of fun.

By
Patricia Sharpe
Issue
May 2019
Share
Notes

A spread at Mastrantos.

Photograph by Jenn Duncan

Mastronatos
May 2019 magazine cover
From the May 2019 Issue Subscribe

I love going out for breakfast. I mean l-o-v-e it. Fancy or down-home, resort hotel or roadside diner—it almost doesn’t matter what kind or where, as long as the food and coffee are decent. That said, my very, very favorite places have three things: an espresso machine, a pastry case, and hidden corners. That combo allows for undisturbed email checking and podcast listening, fueled by caffeine (“Hi, I think I’ll switch to cappuccino”) and carbs (“Hey, do you have any kolaches left?”). Of late, a pet place for indulging this behavior is Mastrantos, a small restaurant that quietly popped up in Houston’s Heights neighborhood five months ago and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’s a welcoming spot, well designed and a bit industrial, with details like bright red ductwork and vases of dried lavender on the tables to soften its linear geometry.

It already feels like a fixture, but Mastrantos almost didn’t happen. The owners are Mari and Xavier Godoy, endlessly optimistic expat Venezuelans who have called Houston home on and off for eighteen years. They have always loved to eat and cook, and they have lived and traveled around the world—Chile, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy. For years they thought, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to open our own restaurant?” So in 2016 they left successful careers in the oil and gas business and leased a place in a new strip center. Then the fun began: Construction was delayed . . . and delayed . . . and delayed. As a result, they lost an investor. Then they lost their chef. Most people would have freaked. Their solution? Double down. They did some catering, spent a week in Paris taking pastry classes, and then lived in Italy for three months. “We learned to make pasta from real grandmothers!” says Xavier. They found a new executive chef, Tony Castillo, previously with the St. Regis Houston and Tiny Boxwoods, and in December they finally threw open the doors to their dream, a restaurant where the scope is global and experimentation is the order of the day.

Mastrantos

The bar at Mastrantos.

Photograph by Jenn Duncan

Breakfast, which is ordered at the counter, features a concise lineup under the direction of pastry chef Eliu Palacios. My friend and I were tempted by the house-made treats like banana walnut bread and croissants, but when you’re at a restaurant with South American–raised owners, you’ve got to get arepas. And what are arepas, you ask? “They look like hoecakes!” said my friend, the Southern-food geek, when they arrived. I was reminded of gorditas, Mexico’s versatile masa pockets. A good description would be small, plump corn-flour pancakes. The kitchen gives them a crunchy sear and serves them mounded with scrambled eggs lusciously whisked together with mozzarella and topped with mashed avocado and a killer Venezuelan cilantro salsa: creamy, salty, limy, and vinegary all at once (the recipe is Mari’s).

If you can’t pass up a croissant, opt for one filled with sensuous passion fruit or dusky Nutella, both of which outclass the somewhat flabby pastry. There is also a very good all-American breakfast plate and a soft, kolache-like sweet roll called a cachito. But for many customers, the make-or-break item will be breakfast tacos. There were three choices on the menu; we ordered the mild guajillo-tinged carnitas and the black bean scramble. They were huge (as well they should be, at $10 for two), but both were in desperate need of salsa, and the only thing available was the arepas’ cilantro salsa. Guys! ¡Más salsas, por favor!

Tragically, breakfast concludes at eleven o’clock. Lunch had not yet been launched when I visited, but several of us came back for dinner that night, finding table service and a short, promisingly eclectic menu. Chef Castillo shares the Godoys’ zeal for no-holds-barred experimentation. Impressed that there were four vegetable starters, we began there. The salt-roasted beets and ripe persimmons with Gorgonzola dolce were a lovely combo, but the table favorite was Carrots Over Carrots. We loved the nutty flavor of the za’atar-spiced roasted carrot/chickpea hummus. The one drawback? The accompanying cooked baby carrots were Bugs Bunny crunchy (in fact, we should have used them for dipping).

Seafood is another strength. The menu typically includes a crudo; on our visit it was delicate pink-fleshed snapper lightly tossed in the bracing Peruvian lime-and-chile marinade called leche de tigre. There’s also a cooked fish, this time a beautiful, precisely medium-rare salmon filet. It came with two sauces showcasing the indigenous Peruvian yellow chile called ají amarillo, a svelte beurre blanc and sharp, too-salty ají paste. But the most striking dish—the one showing Castillo at his most individualistic—was the cioppino, a rowdy, spicy, lemony, super-tomatoey take on the famous San Francisco fisherman’s stew. Intense? Totally. Delish? Definitely.

As for the pasta offerings—forget the Italian grandmothers. Have you ever heard of Thai coconut curry on squid-ink linguine? Neither had I. Actually, the squid ink was hardly noticeable; it was the curry that seemed a little problematic, a bit unfocused and way too salty. What about agnolotti filled with mashed purple sweet potato in a Gorgonzola dolce and sage butter sauce? We were split down the middle on the almost dessert-sweet filling. In the end, the pasta that had everything going for it was the spaghetti with forest mushrooms done cacio e pepe style—earthy and deeply satisfying.

Mastrantos

Pastry chef Eliu Palacios kneading dough for biscuits at Mastrantos.

Photograph by Jenn Duncan

Mastrantos

Mari and Xavier Godoy.

Photograph by Jenn Duncan

Left:

Pastry chef Eliu Palacios kneading dough for biscuits at Mastrantos.

Photograph by Jenn Duncan

Right:

Mari and Xavier Godoy.

Photograph by Jenn Duncan

At this point, I’m going to skip over our last entrée—sliced espresso-rubbed tri-tip steak with buttery roasted yuca (except to say bravo!)—so I can get to the part of the menu that gave us the most pure pleasure: the tiny, two-item dessert list. And I’m going to rush through the moist and utterly enjoyable Pavarotti cake—with its hazelnut, chocolate, and espresso—to get to the one that stole the show, the passion fruit mousse. When the plate arrived, we stopped talking and just stared. It was gorgeous, with an elongated dome of satiny golden mousse surrounded by chopped strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries looking like flower petals. Then, forks clicking, we attacked the multilayered confection, its base of almond cake and crackly almond brittle topped with a mound of milk chocolate ganache and a soft outer shell of the lovely tropical fruit mousse. Its flavor was as sharp and sweet as a spring morning.

Inevitably after I visit a restaurant, a few dishes go off the menu. With Mastrantos, almost the entire winter dinner menu has given way to a new spring lineup. Some changes are large; some are small. And in another three months, those dishes will change too. The only two things that will remain, says Xavier, are the global focus and the commitment to experimentation. Those, he promises, will be there indefinitely.

Mastrantos

927 Studewood, Houston
346-227-8458
B Tue-Sun. L Tue-Fri. D Tue-Sat.
$$$
Opened December 13, 2018

This article originally appeared in the May 2019 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “The Joy of Eating.” Subscribe today.

Trending

  1. The Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas! April 22, 2019 By Daniel Vaughn
  2. The List: The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas May 22, 2017 By Texas Monthly
  3. The Love Story That Upended the Texas Prison System October 11, 2018 By Ethan Watters
Share
Tags: Food, Pat's Pick, Mastrantos, Pat's Pick

Comments

Recommended

01
Eggs Benedict with pork sausage.
Pat’s Pick: Emma + Ollie, in Fredericksburg, Brings Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice

By Patricia Sharpe

02
Savor Tagliatelle with red pepper flakes in Texas olive oil.
Pat’s Pick: San Antonio’s Savor Passes Every Test

By Patricia Sharpe

03
The mussels, in a gewürztraminer broth.
French Classic Saint-Emilion Returns to Its Roots

By Patricia Sharpe

04
ford fry
Ford Fry Doubles Down in Houston With La Lucha and Superica

By Patricia Sharpe

05
El Bolero
Dining Guide: Highlights From Our May 2019 Issue

By Texas Monthly

06
The Wall-arita cocktail at Ruins in Dallas is a blend of mezcal, tequila, passion fruit, and peppers swirled with chicha morada (a purple corn–based Peruvian beverage).
Tropical Cocktails From Ruins, a New Deep Ellum Hot Spot

By Emily Kimbro

07
The ribeye at Georgia James in Houston.
Houston’s Georgia James and Indigo Make GQ’s List of America’s Best New Restaurants

By Patricia Sharpe

08
The Smoky Brisketeer Mac & Cheese is one of Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery's more Texas-inspired dishes.
Schlotzsky’s Is Rebranding its 300-Plus Locations as Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery

By Dan Solomon

09
The Homesick Texan Is Homesick No More

By Jason Cohen

10
Misti Norris
Dallas’s Misti Norris Makes the ‘Food & Wine’ Best New Chef List

By Patricia Sharpe

11
Jordan Mackay on “Franklin Steak,” Favorite Wine Pairings, and Working With Aaron Again

By Jason Cohen

12
Well Done! Aaron Franklin Takes on Steak in His New Book

By Patricia Sharpe

Latest

This West Texas Gender Reveal Party Is Mesmerizingly Bizarre

By Dan Solomon

Otherworldly Singer-Songwriter Chrysta Bell Returns to Texas

By Erik Morse

From the Horse’s Mouth, May 2019

By Dan Goodgame

May 2019: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ Changed My Mind About Grass-Fed Brisket

By Daniel Vaughn

Dining Guide: Highlights From Our May 2019 Issue

By Texas Monthly

How Animal Psychics Helped Untangle a Mixed-up Horse

By Sterry Butcher

The Ethan Hawkaissance Continues in ‘Stockholm’

By Dan Solomon

Brandon Maxwell on ‘Project Runway,’ Texas Women, and First Ladies

By Lauren Smith Ford

The Psychedelic State of South Texas

By Michael Agresta

Exclusive Excerpt: Oscar Cásares’s Border Novel ‘Where We Come From’

By Oscar Casares

Three Texas Hostels Worth Checking Into

By Cat Cardenas

Texas Monthly