Perhaps in penance for releasing a pumpkin spice margarita earlier this month, Taco Cabana announced an inoffensive Enchilada Fest promotion with your choice of six new sauces: suiza, ranchero, green, Tex-Mex, sour cream, or queso.

Dallas-area taquerias are really taking off: Basic Taco, Velvet Taco, and Itxa-Tacos all opened new locations within the last week or so. Taquero also returned at a new location, and Tejas in the Bishop Arts District reopened after a revamp.

Because of the pandemic, the Taco Libre Dallas festival of tacos, lucha libre, and music has been postponed until April 17, 2021. The festival had previously been rescheduled from April to November of this year.

Dallas Observer restaurant critic Brian Reinhart visited Edoko Omakase and made special note of the restaurant’s tacos. “The chef’s Korean heritage and love of Texas create a sushi experience unlike any other in town,” he wrote, praising the taco that has “fatty salmon belly stacked in cubes and topped with impossibly tiny slivers of radish.”

C Rojo’s, which we featured in August, has added a second food truck to its Mexican-Chamorro taqueria operation in Tyler.

Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos continues to expand, with new restaurants opening soon in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Eater Austin wants you to check out the new vegan taco truck (and El Paso import) Lick It Up.

The Houston Chronicle profiled Tatemó, a one-year-old tortilleria that uses heirloom, native, non-GMO Mexican corn. Co-owners Emmanuel Chavez and Megan Maul are also toying with a line of Mexican ice creams. First up was the corn varietal conico amarillo and queso fresco.

Renowned Houston chef Monica Pope has teamed up with Tacos A Go Go to offer a vegan taco this month. The Farmers Market Taco includes “butterfly pea flowers from Flora Cocina and local mushrooms along with harissa on a corn tortilla.”

The birria de res boom continues in San Antonio, where another taco truck specializing in the trendy tacos will open on Thursday. It’s called Guerito’s Red Tacos.

Also in San Antonio, Comadre Panaderia is now selling hibiscus and chocolate pan de muerto.

Carnitas Lonja is now selling its house-made corn tortillas as extra sides to go. Call or DM the taqueria for large orders.

Portland, Oregon, restaurants and trucks are getting into the birria de res game too.

The birria boom has even made it to Hawaii. La Birria Tacos is the latest such business to open on the island of Oahu.

The Washingtonian has its eye on eight forthcoming D.C. taco joints, including more birria spots (Little Miner Taco, Locals Tacos and Tequila, and Taqueria Xochi) and an unnamed Tex-Mex restaurant.

In Dallas, Revolver Taco Lounge has brought back its traditional birria de cabrito, a sweet and gamy delight.

“Participants are literally running for tacos!” The East Texas town of Jacksonville hosted its first taco trot 5K to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Cookbook maven and food TV host Ina Garten wants you to make enchiladas with flour tortillas. Cookbook author and Texas Monthly contributor Paula Forbes has feelings about that.

i do not mean to speak ill of our queen but the new ina garten cookbook has an enchilada recipe that calls for flour tortillas pic.twitter.com/Of143DwKbI — Paula Yes-on-Prop-A Forbes (@paulaforbes) October 17, 2020

Carson City, Nevada–based Shoe Tree Brewing Company’s Coco Burrito beer, brewed with Choco Tacos (yes, you read that correctly), won a gold medal in the specialty beer category at this year’s Great American Beer Festival.

Alfonso Medina, owner of La Carreta Mexican Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, has a new and accidental slogan for his business: “No Love, No Tacos.” Medina put up a sign with the phrase after receiving complaints about another sign he’d posted advocating his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as other progressive causes. Medina, a native Iowan, shared his response on Facebook. He even set up a website for No Love, No Tacos.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, which ran from September 15 to October 15, Kansas City’s KSHB-TV featured local Latino contributions. There was a lot of emphasis on food, including the Parmesan-dusted Kansas City–style taco. TV anchor Lindsay Shively also featured businesses like Manny’s Mexican Restaurant and interviewed our very own taco editor on the importance of the regional specialty.

Succulent Vegan Tacos, which opened last week in Nashville, is the city’s first plant-based taqueria.

HomeState, a growing Los Angeles–based breakfast taco spot opened by Tejanas, won KCRW’s annual Tortilla Tournament. HomeState’s entry was, of course, a flour tortilla. It beat out reigning champ Taco Maria and its corn tortilla.

In an interview with L.A. Taco, Gustavo Arellano, Los Angeles Times columnist and author of Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered the Americas, revealed his favorite L.A. taco and discussed the racial reckoning his employer has been grappling with.

What does a Los Angeles Lakers player do after winning the NBA championship? If you’re Anthony Davis, you get tacos at LA Auténtica Birrieria.

Paragon of modern Mexican gastronomy Enrique Olvera opened his latest restaurant, Damian, in Los Angeles’s Arts District. Although the heirloom non-GMO corn is imported from Mexico, almost everything else is locally sourced, including Santa Barbara uni, or sea urchin.

La Tortilla Factory, based in Santa Rosa, California, is expanding beyond its namesake product and introducing salsas.

Backyard Taco, a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard, might lose its liquor license after repeatedly violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Canada’s first taco truck, Grumman 78, is one of the latest casualties of the pandemic. The Montreal business closed after ten years.

In case you find yourself in Bangkok, Thailand, you have a list of taco places to check out. There’s even a birria spot, Cholos!