The San Antonio Express-News offers its picks for where to find the best tamales in the River City, including Rio Grande Valley–based Delia’s Tamales.

San Antonio poet Eddie Vega has released Tacos, Tamales & Tinsel, a Christmas-themed chapbook filled with odes to holiday traditions in South Texas.

Taco Cabana is still churning out kooky margarita specials. The newest flavor is candy cane.

Eater Austin checked in with Veracruz All Natural in a new installment of the publication’s series on how local restaurants are weathering the pandemic. “A dip in numbers is okay with us as long as we are keeping people healthy,” Veracruz staffer Ryan Myers said.

Veracruz All Natural was also recently featured in Vice‘s Off the Truck video series.

Austin’s Torchy’s Tacos received a jaw-dropping $400 million in investments for expansion plans. According to CultureMap Austin, that’s “enough money to buy roughly 75 million orders of Torchy’s chips and queso.”

Also in Austin, Comedor is offering old-school tacos de canasta (a type of steamed taco popular in Mexico City) for a limited time.

Lala’s Gorditas in San Antonio is offering special deals on combos through the rest of 2020. For just under $15, you can get two buy-one-get-one-half-off meals of two puffy tacos with a bean roll, a guacamole cup, and iced tea, according to the San Antonio Current.

Houston Chronicle barbecue columnist J.C. Reid highlights Eddie O’s El Corazón costra taco in his latest story.

Texas Monthly staffer Aaron Chamberlain rode the state’s perimeter in fewer than sixty days, but couldn’t complete the circuit of all the Brownsville taquerias listed on the Rio Grande Valley Taco Trail.

Did the Brownsville taco bike crawl this morning. Rode by 7 of the spots on the @TexasMonthly RGV Taco Trail, but only ate at 2, because I got too full. Riding solo was probably a bad move. pic.twitter.com/00XNx877uW — Aaron N. Chamberlain (@elmachuca) November 27, 2020

Barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn called Insterstellar BBQ’s brisket taco “fantastic.”

Elemi in El Paso has reopened after shuttering during the pandemic. Owners Kristal Marentes and her husband, chef Emiliano Marentes, are focusing on tacos for now. You can order online for curbside pickup.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Eliazar Salinas III is opening a second location of his popular Frezko Taco Spot, after COVID-19 forced him to close the Fort Worth dining room. The new joint will be located in the tony suburb The Colony. It’ll include a drive-through offering alcohol to go.

Fort Worth–born Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is leaving its Cowtown home for new corporate headquarters in Irving. That location positions the company office between Fort Worth and Dallas and closer to the airport.

Oak Cliff Advocate magazine writer Rachel Stone pens a love letter to neighborhood staple El Jordan. “Open since 1996, El Jordan is the oldest business in the Bishop Arts District, besides the funeral home,” she writes. “And it belongs to the neighborhood in a way that can’t be manufactured.”

Chilangos Tacos in Dallas has opened a taqueria counter at Legacy Hall in Plano.

The December 5 grand opening of Taco Canasta might herald the arrival of traditional tacos de canasta to the Dallas area.

Miss game day and stadium nachos? You’re in luck. Pecan Lodge is selling brisket stadium nachos home kits. All orders come with smoked brisket, a mess of fixings (including queso blanco), and Tabasco Chipotle sauce or mayo.

Resident Taqueria in Dallas is offering taco specials inspired by the Cuban sandwich and French favorite escargot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resident Taqueria (@residenttaqueria)

South Texas–born, Irving-based Laredo Taco Company opened its second Dallas location and its first in Florida.

Yellow Rosa, a cantina that shares space with Basic Taco in Dallas’s Deep Ellum neighborhood, is now selling infladitas as puffy tacos.

Eschewing cake for birthday tacos is a thing people do now to celebrate another year around the sun. We support eating tacos in any form. But if you want to keep your age a secret, you can just go on a taco crawl.

Danny Trejo’s namesake taqueria is selling a taco-themed ugly Christmas sweater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo)

L.A. Taco editor Javier Cabral was a guest on local public radio station KCRW this week. He reassured listeners that “tacos will prevail.”

This is the first interview I do where I don’t cringe at my voice or skip through, I think. Thank you for having me on, Chery Glaser x @kcrw. Note: “Tacos Will Prevail” was subconsciously inspired by my Taco Editor counterpart in Texas, @TacoTrail. https://t.co/qlyO9tgYWs — Javier Cabral (@theglutster) November 25, 2020

In further evidence that tacos are a force for good, the Flaco’s Tacos truck in Phoenix gave away food for Thanksgiving. It’s the second year the mobile food vendor has celebrated “Tacosgiving.”

Paraíso is bringing colorful, veggie-infused tortillas to Washington, D.C.

In case you forgot how big the birria trend is, Eater Portland dropped a roundup, including a jackfruit version, at La Taquiza Vegana. New Jersey is on board too. Charleston, South Carolina, also made the jump, and Tampa, Florida, doesn’t want to be left out.

The website Mexico News Daily traces the development of northern Mexican specialty cabrito (kid goat) to Jews and Moors who escaped the Spanish inquisition.

Finally, Americans have an important question for President-elect Joe Biden: Will he bring back the beloved items Taco Bell cut from its menu?