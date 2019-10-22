Taco of the Week: The Bird’s Nest at Bad Spanish

The pop-up restaurant scene in Dallas-Fort Worth is flourishing, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of the best of these operations specialize in tacos. After all, they got their modern start as quick, nourishing snacks served from street-side carts and mobile operations, from bicycles to trucks. One favorite practitioners of temporary taco service is Tarrant County-based Bad Spanish.

Owned and operated by Billy Flores and his girlfriend, Megan McGroarty, Bad Spanish got its start as a side hustle. Flores was unhappy with his job at a local soda company, where he spent too much time behind a desk and didn’t see his family enough. “I was never away from the phone and never at holidays,” Flores says. “I never had time for those things that you take for granted. Me and my cousin were just at my apartment one day making tacos before we went to the pool. And then it kind of grew from there. It started as a joke. ‘Screw the man. We should do this now!'” Flores recalls, laughing. Soon enough he was handing out samples at church and door-to-door at his apartment complex. As for the name, Flores explains: “I don’t speak good Spanish—really almost none. I grew up in the culture but just never took on the Spanish, and so I figure that you purposely make it a little half-breed doing my best to make tacos.”

He started out simple, serving skirt steak with onion and cilantro. “Then raw masa came into my life, and I started having fun with it.” Everything evolved from there. “That made me start changing the things I was putting into the tortilla. It’s not just a shell for the filling. There is the consistency, the temperature of the water, even the area that you’re in. The humidity could change how the tortilla cooks on the griddle, or just adding less salt because we’re going to be doing something for older people. I want something with more peppery in the masa when I’m really heavy on the beef. On Valentine’s Day, I did a red-wine tortilla, and we did something sweet with the chicken to counterbalance that and used goat cheese.”

As fun as that was, things started getting serious for Flores when he realized he was working two full-time jobs and needed to make a life-changing decision. “It took a lot of prayer, to be honest, because I had a long tenure at my job,” he says. “I can’t really say there was a defining moment other than the realization that this is what I love more than anything. I’m in my forties. I want to enjoy the rest of my life and show my kids that you don’t have to just make somebody else money the rest of your life and hope you have enough in the bank to retire. You can manage and can take control of your own life.” So in March, Flores put in his notice of resignation. “It was one hundred percent Bad Spanish from there.”

Flores and McGroarty, who is in charge of tortilla production—Flores calls her the “masa queen”—can now be found serving five days a week, mostly at local breweries like HopFusion Ale Works, in Fort Worth. It’s there that I marveled at the vegetarian Bird’s Nest Taco, with glistening coils of spaghetti squash supporting plump smoked hominy.