Law enforcement officials in Clifton who arrested a handful of Dairy Queen employees for allegedly selling methamphetamines at their workplace dubbed the investigation Operation Blizzard.

A military medical facility in Bexar County refused service to a patient who arrived with two spider monkeys that she said were her emotional support animals.

Houston furniture merchant Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was criticized for a social media ad in which he wore a Tupac-style bandanna, called himself “your triple OG pahtna from the nawf side,” and offered a discount to customers who texted “Gangsta Mack” to one of his phone numbers.

Belinda Román, a professor at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, beat out seventy other economists when she was named themost accurate forecaster of the 2023 economy by the Wall Street Journal.

Over the course of thirteen days, the South Texas town of Falls City was shaken by fourteen earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher.

Elizabeth Francis, a 114-year-old Houston woman who had held the record for oldest Texan, became the oldest person in the country when a 116-year-old Californian died.

A man with outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets unintentionally led Fort Worth police to a “chop shop” where they discovered fifteen stolen vehicles, two trailers full of pilfered tools and construction equipment, and a mechanical bull.

An unidentified prankster registered the recording artists Chris Brown, Drake, 50 Cent, the Game, and Trey Songz to vote from the same house in Katy.

