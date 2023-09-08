A snake dropped from the sky, coiled itself around the arm of a Silsbee woman, and was then attacked by a hawk that bloodied the woman, who later concluded, “This probably is never going to happen again.”

Border Patrol agents in Brownsville arrested a juvenile who was allegedly trying to smuggle seven critically endangered baby spider monkeys into the country in a backpack.

A Houston woman went to Ukraine to support the war effort by working as an “emotional support stripper.”

A Texas man who was riding a pair of horses from Austin to Seattle ended his trip in Spokane, just shy of his goal, after he was charged with a misdemeanor for having allowed his horses’ paperwork to expire.

A female influencer from Harris County known as the Sassy Trucker returned home from Dubai after being detained in May for shouting during an argument at a rental-car agency.

Texans across the state who spotted an object in the air that some thought resembled an orb of light opening an interdimensional portal were likely looking at a SpaceX rocket that was carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit.

A retired FBI agent who convinced a Granbury woman that she was under a six-year “secret probation” and defrauded her out of more than $700,000 was convicted of eight federal crimes.

More than 140,000 people signed a petition to relocate Benito, a male giraffe, from a park in Juárez, Mexico, to a ranch outside of Waco or a sanctuary outside of Fort Worth, where he could live among other wild animals and no longer be referred to as Benito the Lonely Giraffe.

This article originally appeared in the October 2023 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.

