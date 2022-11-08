It’s the 2022 Election. The 2020 Election Never Really Ended.

Christopher Hooks, 6:55 p.m.

It is now widely reported that former president Donald J. Trump is going to declare his campaign to become future president Donald J. Trump shortly after this election, giving Americans a vanishingly small window to relax before the next election cycle starts. But the reprieve was always illusory. Election cycles don’t start and end anymore. There is one ongoing election, and no one can say when it started and when it will end. (Some of us can’t even agree that it’s legitimate.) The 2022 midterm election in Texas was part of the ongoing story of the 2020 presidential campaign and the already-being-written story of the 2024 presidential campaign. Democracy is a hell from which we can never fully escape.



Joe Biden’s election in 2020 is the single largest fact coloring this election cycle. In the Republican primary this year, candidates were almost required to express a belief that the presidential election may have been stolen. Republican voters may hate the man, but the Texas GOP itself benefits when a Democrat is in office—particularly one as unpopular as Biden. (Biden’s approval rating sits at about 42 percent, and it’s a little lower in Texas.) During Obama’s first midterm in 2010, Texas Democrats experienced an unprecedented rout, and Republicans won a supermajority in the state House—101 seats.

Unsurprisingly, the White House has not made much of a footprint here. Biden was not asked to stump for Beto O’Rourke, and while Kamala Harris headlined a fund-raising dinner in Austin last month, candidates were not lining up to get her seal of approval. Republicans, however, couldn’t get enough of talking about Biden and how much their opponents wanted to hug and kiss him. That’s to say nothing of the ways they picked profile-raising battles with the administration—Governor Greg Abbott with his border wars, Attorney General Ken Paxton with his many lawsuits. (Even Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan got into a little spat on the more substantive issue of Medicaid funding.)



But it seems unlikely that Republicans will perform as well as they did in 2010—even though they have brand-new district lines drawn to maximize their advantage. That’s partly because the state has changed a lot in the intervening years. But it’s also because of the other fellow on the ballot in 2020. Trump overshadowed the election this year in a big way. Before the all-important Republican primary in March, he appeared in Conroe, playing to a large audience and putting his stamp of approval on a slate of statewide candidates—all of whom won. And before early voting started in the general, he held another rally near Corpus Christi, where Republican candidates up and down the ballot (though not Abbott) flattered Trump and sought his approval.



The Trump era had the same effect in Texas that it had in the rest of the country. Rural voters and those with lower education levels voted even more Republican than before, while many suburban voters and those with higher education levels split from the GOP, and the trade put the party in a bad spot in several different parts of the state. Trump is not on the ballot this year, but the GOP is contending with some of the more unpopular consequences of his presidency, chief among them the repeal of Roe v. Wade, which plays about as badly in the suburbs as upzoning.

There’s a vicious cycle here. Texas Republicans needed Trump this year to win their primaries and turn out voters who respond very strongly to him and not so strongly to the party itself (or to its ideology). In obtaining his help, they solidified Trump’s position as el jefe of the GOP. And in doing so, they made it more likely that Trump wins his 2024 primary. In 2010, the tea party wave helped the GOP figure out its political future, one that was radically disconnected from the legacy of George W. Bush. This year, the party has remained joined at the hip with its once and future king.

