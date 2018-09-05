Police arrested a man after he repeatedly crashed his truck into KDFW FOX 4’s downtown Dallas building early Wednesday morning, the broadcast news station has reported.

Details remain scarce, but according to KDFW the man rammed his truck into the floor-to-ceiling windows on the first floor of the station’s office on North Griffin Street, jumped out, and started ranting. The station’s own photojournalists filmed him placing boxes filled with stacks of paper beside a door to the building, and the papers were strewn all over the ground nearby. KDFW reporter Brandon Todd told the station that the man said something about “high treason,” and ranted about a sheriff’s department as he held the papers up against the building’s windows. A KDFW photojournalist reported the papers seemed to be referencing an officer-involved shooting in Denton.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Police arrived and arrested the man, identified as Michael Chadwick Fry, at the scene. KDFW reported Fry will be charged with criminal mischief. No one was injured.

Fry also left behind a suspicious bag, prompting investigators to evacuate the station. According to KDFW, some employees stayed behind in a secure part of the building so they could keep the station on air during its GoodDay morning news show. Dallas police and K-9 units swept the street and building, finding no explosives.

The incident comes as journalists across the country face severe threats and violence. Earlier this week, the FBI arrested a man for allegedly making a series of phone calls to the Boston Globe threatening to kill reporters, calling them the “enemy of the people,” parroting a phrase that President Donald Trump has frequently used to describe journalists. In June, five people were killed after a man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper offices in Maryland—the man had previously sued the newspaper for defamation.

Dallas police spokesman Max Geron said the incident did not appear to be a direct attack against journalists. Geron also said Fry appears to be mentally ill and believed people were trying to kill him. The papers Fry had in his possession described a rambling conspiracy theory related to a 2012 police shooting in Denton County, when a sheriff’s deputy killed a driver during a traffic stop. Fry was a passenger in the car when the fatal shooting occurred.

This incident DOES NOT appear to be an attack motivated against the media. — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) September 5, 2018

Individual in custody for incident at @fox4 had mental issues and indicated “people were trying to kill him”. Also apparently wanted additional media attention to an officer-involved shooting from 2012 in neighboring county. — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) September 5, 2018

We will update this post as more information becomes available.