Over the last 40 years, Perini Ranch Steakhouse has catered numerous events, but few more memorable than that of September 11th, 2001. In this special episode, Tom and Lisa Perini share their unique perspective from the historic day as they prepared to cater the Congressional Picnic at the White House.