Lyle Lovett first heard “Hello Walls” as a kid growing up in tiny Klein, Texas. On this episode, the four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks about that song, Willie’s first No. 1 country song as a songwriter, which leads him to reflect on the solitary nature of songwriting, the big wet kiss of gratitude that Willie planted on Faron Young—the singer who spent nine weeks at No. 1 with “Hello Walls” back in 1961—and the time Lyle recorded another Willie song with the great Al Green.

