Bryan Burrough (voice-over): A reminder that this episode contains intense descriptions of sexual assault and thoughts of suicide.

Shannon and her boyfriend eventually split up. Then one night she went over to Regina’s house while Scott was there.

Bryan Burrough: Walk me through what happened.

Shannon Myers: He just told me, he goes, “Hey, I miss you.”

This was July 1988, nine months after the rape and a year after Susan’s death.

Shannon Myers: He goes, “Can I talk to you?” And I’m like, “Yeah.” He goes, “I miss you.” And I’m like, “Oh, I miss you too.” And we immediately started having a conversation, started talking again.

After that, she started noticing him around town.

Shannon Myers: And we would say hi to each other in passing. I still kind of felt a little uneasy. I feared him a little bit, but I just kept him at a distance.

But then, Scott started asking to see her again, alone.

Shannon Myers: And he kept calling. He would put Regina up to calling me. And he said, “Shannon, I really want to see you tonight.” And I asked him, I said, “Why tonight?” And he goes, “I just need to see you.” And he goes, “I need to explain why I did what I did to you.” And the 16-year-old me always wanted answers.

She agreed to meet him at a laundromat, a few blocks from her house.

Shannon Myers: And I got into the vehicle, and I immediately knew I made a mistake. Immediately. And he goes, “Come over and sit beside me,” before we drove off. And I was like, “Okay.” And just the way he was telling me and talking to me was totally different. He had aggression behind his voice. And I was doing exactly what he wanted me to do because I was afraid. I was afraid that, okay, what is he going to do?

As Shannon struggled to keep her composure, she realized Scott was driving them out of town. After a few minutes, he coasted to a stop in a roadside park on the side of a two-lane state highway—the same park where I spoke with Don. It was pitch dark.

Shannon Myers: And I was a little taken back. Why that roadside park? And that roadside park to paint the picture, you couldn’t see. It was like a hill down to that roadside park. I mean, so if cars are going past, you couldn’t hear, you couldn’t see. I mean, you would not know a vehicle or anybody was down in there. So I think it was all planned.

On the way there, Shannon says, he began by speaking softly.

Shannon Myers: He told me that he loved me, that we were destined to be together. And I’m just wanting to be loved and accepted. So I’m like, okay, I do kind of love the guy and this is what… You know, this is what I want to hear.

Of course, like, as soon as we got there, everything changed. the look in his eyes and everything, and I knew I was in trouble. I knew immediately. And immediately, he wanted to have sex. And I told him no, I couldn’t. And he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

At some point, they got out of the truck.

Shannon Myers: And he slapped me. And I’ve never been hit before by a boyfriend. And so I was like, what do I do? I just stood still, like, paralyzed in my own feet. And he immediately started taking off my clothes, and we ended up having intercourse and everything, and it was… it was brutal. And he started hitting me and knocking me unconscious the whole time.

This was by one of the covered picnic tables—that’s just one of the places where Scott attacked her. There’s a muddy little drainage ditch further down the hill—Shannon remembers the water was running because it had rained a few days earlier. Scott pushed her face down in the water and attacked her there too.

Shannon Myers: There was no explanation of why he was doing this to me. None. He just kept telling me, “Do you see the stars up there?” And he goes, “I can make you one of those stars. You better do exactly what I want you to do.”

At one point, Shannon got up and tried to run away, but Scott chased her down, fell on top of her, and said the words that Shannon later recounted to investigators. The ones that caught Don Miller’s ear all those years later. Scott said, “If you don’t mind me, I’ll kill you. And I’ve done it before.”

Shannon Myers: I thought to myself, I’m like, “I’m not going to make it out here alive. I’ve got to find a way where people would know that I was here.” And so I had a hair pin in my hair, and I left it at a certain spot, and I had my bra; I left that at a certain spot; my panties, I left that at a certain spot. That way, at least they knew that that was my white bra in my 16-year-old little brain. They knew, out of thousands of women that wore that bra, they knew it was mine.

Shannon says he would beat her and rape her, and she would pass out. And she’d wake up to find him smoking a cigarette and sipping his drink, and then it would start all over again.

Shannon Myers: I could feel my face swelling as he hit me countless times. With his fist, and he would pull my hair. I could feel the blood coming out of my ear. He also would choke me, to keep me quiet. A few times, he would take my hands and put it behind my back or he would hold my wrist super tight.

Bryan Burrough: How long did this last?

Shannon Myers: Six to eight hours. I knew I had to turn the tables on him. In order to survive, I knew I had to manipulate him and convince him that I loved him, convince him that we were destined to be together, because he kept telling me that a few times, over and over. He kept saying, “You don’t know what love is.” And I’m like, “But you need to show me.”

It wasn’t right away, but Shannon says she kept talking like this. And finally, he relented. This was around four in the morning, and they had returned to the cab of the truck. Scott knew Shannon’s stepfather got up at five a.m. He knew when she would need to be home. But as they prepared to leave, Shannon realized she had a serious problem.

Shannon Myers: We were in the cab of the truck and he turned the light on and I remember thinking, “I’ve got to hide my face.” So, I looked down real fast and he couldn’t see the bruises, he couldn’t see the swelling. And he was caressing the side of my face and he goes, “Are you okay?” And I’m like, “I’m okay.” And I said, “I just want to start my life with you.”

He goes, “Don’t you turn me in.” And I told him that I would not. I would say that I didn’t know who did this to me. I said, “I’m not going to say anything.” And he believed me.

They drove along the dark little highway back into town. Shannon sat close beside Scott, where he told her to. The whole way, she was terrified he would see the blood and the bruises, and realize the severity of what he’d done. He’d have to know that this time the rape could not be swept under a rug. But Shannon’s luck held. He didn’t notice. He left her in the laundromat parking lot just before the sun rose.

Shannon Myers: At the laundromat I’ve never ran so fast in my life. I ran home and my stepfather was walking out of the bedroom. I mean, it was just minutes. And he goes, “What happened to you?” And I fell into his arms and I said, “Scott did this to me.” And he hollered for my mom and he goes, “We’ve got to take her in.”

In the hospital, Shannon says she asked to see a doctor who she knew and trusted.

Shannon Myers: You know, small town hospital and everything, I asked for Dr. Donohue, I wouldn’t let anybody look at me but Donohue. So, they called Dr. Donohue in. I can remember him walking in and saying, “Oh, my Shannon.” And I can remember him holding back the tears of looking at me.

Nurses came and administered a rape kit—though awkwardly… Shannon got the sense that none of them had done it before. Deputies arrived from the Erath County Sheriff’s Office—they’d be investigating, because the attack happened outside town.

Shannon was badly bruised and bloody. But she was still alive, and she told them everything.

Shannon spent that night in the hospital. Her older sister stayed with her in the room.

Shannon Myers: Because I was terrified. I was terrified to be even alone. And the next morning I woke up and I looked out the window and I saw Scott at the post office.

This wasn’t just some night terror. The hospital was right downtown—on one side, across Tarleton Street, was the police headquarters. And out front, across Graham Street, was the post office. Shannon could see it from her window.

Shannon Myers: And I was screaming, “There he is. He’s going to come get me.” And she had to rest assure me, “Shannon, you’re safe. He’s not going to come get you.” And I’m like, “Yes, he is. He’s right there.”

Bryan Burrough: You came to believe that was literally the morning or the day that he left town?

Shannon Myers: Yes. Yes. And I do know from the police officers, they did tell me, “Well, we did notify Scott.” And I’m like, “Why did y’all do that?” I remember asking them, “Why?” And I said, “I’m going to be his next victim.” And they did not listen to me.

By “next victim,” Shannon meant he would make good on his threat to kill her, just like he said he’d done before. She’d made sure investigators knew he said this, but it seems not to have made much of an impression on the deputies, all of whom have since passed away.

Even though Donnie Hensley was looking for a murderer, he was never told of any of this. He doesn’t even remember hearing about Shannon’s case. The investigations were happening in separate buildings, and separate jurisdictions.

When it came time for Shannon to go home, the only thing that calmed her was the news that Scott had disappeared, and apparently fled town. It was a relief knowing she wouldn’t drive up and hear him in Regina’s backyard. Still, once back home, she struggled with what had happened.

Shannon Myers: I had a stepfather that believed that this happened, my friends believed it happened, but my friends didn’t know what extent I went through. Because they could see the physical scars, but the emotional scars, the trauma that I received, they didn’t see that, because I kept it hidden from them, and because I didn’t want them to feel the same pain I felt.

For now, Shannon tried to get on with her life. She was heading into her junior year of high school. She tried not to think about that long night in the park. She and her friends would cruise the drag or go to parties at Tarleton State. And when an investigator started making the rounds, asking about Shannon, she assumed this was part of the case against Scott.

Shannon Myers: Well, that private investigator said, you know, “I’m a private investigator,” but he didn’t say he was working for Scott’s family. So, of course my family just… My uncle Don was saying all of what he wanted to say, and a few of my friends were saying what they thought would help my case. And instead, it hurt my case.

Eventually, Shannon learned the district attorney had taken the rape investigation to a grand jury. And she’d also gotten word that Scott had gotten into trouble and ended up in jail—in Las Vegas, of all places, where it was said he’d robbed a hotel clerk. It was a relief to know Scott was so far away. And then, suddenly, everything changed.

Shannon Myers: And we were out one night at the drag and I was going on for a long drive and I ran into Scott. And he was going into a grocery store, a little convenience store, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I drove 85 miles an hour down to the sheriff’s office and said, “Scott is back. Scott is back.” I was frantic. And they were like, “No, he’s not. No, he’s not.” Yes, he was. And they didn’t even know that he was back in town.

He’d been released from jail and had returned to Stephenville. Now—even more terrifying—Shannon says Scott began to follow her around town.

Shannon Myers: I was at a skating rink, he would show up at the skating rink. I would be at a TKE party, he would show up at the TKE party.

She waited for word that he’d been arrested, that he’d go away for what he’d done. And—finally—one day, a letter arrived for her.

Shannon Myers: My mom was not home, my stepfather was at work, and I opened the mail up and I was reading it and I’m like, “What does this mean, not indicting him? What does this mean, lack of evidence.” It was just like those words could have been in Spanish, because I couldn’t even read it, you know? And I was confused. I was hurt. I felt like I was raped over again.

Now, I don’t know how much more evidence that they needed. If the police— if they would’ve looked, they would’ve saw a similarity to my case and to Susan’s case.

Why the grand jury chose not to indict Scott, with such clear physical evidence of the violence he’d done, is a mystery. Those proceedings are still a secret. I did put the question to Don Miller, who was in town at the time, though he wasn’t involved in the case.

Bryan Burrough: What did you make of the situation, the legal situation surrounding Shannon’s 1988 accusation of rape? What did you piece together had actually happened back in the day?

Don Miller: We’re going to come right to the way Stephenville was. It was a nice, quiet little community. And Joseph Scott Hatley was a fair-haired, blue-eyed boy, grew up with a nice family. As far as anybody knew, he was nice.

Don Miller: Now, what the Hatley family had done was they did hire a private investigator. And the private investigator did a hatchet job on Shannon.

Don says the way the law was written back then gave Scott another out. Even for such a violent crime, and with an underage victim, the law provided a defense where an accuser was considered promiscuous. And that’s exactly how it appears Shannon was being portrayed. This loophole was only closed years later after a vigorous public backlash.

Don Miller: And apparently, the private detective had enough people talking bad about Shannon to where the grand jury chose not to indict Hatley, which didn’t make any sense to me. Now mind you, I wasn’t the investigating officer, but I’m looking at photographs of this little 16-year-old girl and she’s been beaten. She’s been beaten bad. They’ve got forensic evidence. I mean, they went straight to the hospital. They did a rape kit, they got everything in the world. And I’m sitting there, “How…” It didn’t make any sense to me. It did not make any sense to me.

I put the question to Shannon too.

Bryan Burrough: Let me ask you one other thing about Stephenville and the justice system. There’s two ways of looking at what happened to you. One is the justice system let you down. Okay, that’s fine. Except we’re really not talking about justice. We’re talking about Stephenville justice. Do you think the town, the culture, those who would not look rationally at a young woman with a story such as yours, do you think Stephenville at the time bears any responsibility for what you went through?

Shannon Myers: Absolutely. Hundred percent. I believe that they… Stephenville at that time, the sheriff’s department, they didn’t want to see past what they wanted to see. They had blinders on. They saw this wild child. Her own mother is having issues with her and they couldn’t see past that. I don’t think they wanted to investigate it too much, honestly, because of who they were investigating too.

Because of who they were investigating. Scott’s family were business owners in town, and had been for years. His sister Regina’s husband worked for the city. Regina worked at the electric co-op with Donnie Hensley’s wife. Shannon says even her mother doubted her story about what Scott had done.

In the end, Shannon was pretty much on her own. She realizes it even more deeply now. And at the time, she began noticing Scott around town more and more. It was almost like the grand jury’s decision had weirdly empowered him. One night at the skating rink, she saw him again. When he left, she asked her friend to take her back home. She knew Scott would be there, over at Regina’s house like usual. Sure enough, his truck was already in the driveway.

Shannon Myers: I had enough. I had enough of always looking over my shoulder and I went outside to him and I called him out. I’m like, “Scott, you need to come out now.” “I’m not coming out.” I’m like, “Quit being a chicken s— and come out and face me like a man.” And I stood up to him that night. And I told him to stop. I’m like, “You’re always at Regina’s house, you know what you did to me, and you can stop.”

After that, she says Scott mostly stayed away. But her life was beginning to crumble. It happened fast. Her best friend was killed in a motorcycle wreck. Her mother and stepfather moved away, and she stayed behind, with an uncle. Looking for some sort of security, she impulsively got married, to a local boy. It lasted ninety days.

Shannon Myers: Honestly, I was kind of running out of friends, and because I was going through the molestation and sometimes it was quite honestly a lot. You’re not going to know this, but I am going to tell you, I almost took my own life, because I couldn’t hold on for much more. So, I was like, you know, “It’s either me staying in this town and not being here, or moving on.”

She decided she’d had enough of Stephenville. She moved back in with her mom, near Houston. She had a new last name now, from her brief marriage. Which gave her some anonymity.

Shannon Myers: When I left Stephenville, I left that part of Stephenville behind. I didn’t look back. I was undercover I felt like, and felt like, “Okay, I’ve got to find me.”

Eventually Shannon started therapy, slowly beginning to build a new life. She got a job, one of several, in fact. Within a year, Shannon was pregnant. She became a mom. Most importantly, though, she’d made it out of Stephenville alive.