Natalie Mering: But I heard that version of “September Song” first—well, the Frank version, Lindsey Buckingham, then Willie, and I think now the Willie one, for me, takes the cake.

John Spong: You put it on more often than the others, if nothing else.

Natalie Mering: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, the Buckingham version is very interesting—

John Spong: A time and place.

Natalie Mering: —because he’s definitely made it very eighties. But yeah, it’s interesting that that song keeps coming back.

John Spong: Well, it did occur to me that because of the quietness of this record, and that creation story or whatever, it’s almost like— because he seems like he’s whispering through much of the record, and it’s almost like he’s letting us in on a secret, and the secret are these songs that actually are timeless. So, somebody who grew up like him, listening to the Sinatra version from the forties, when they would hear it, it might take them back there. It takes me back to the eighties, probably, when I first discovered this. And it takes you back to a cabin. Where was the cabin?

Natalie Mering: In the Sierra Nevadas. Like up, kind of, Northern California.

John Spong: When you can remember exactly where you were when you first heard a song, the song must have made an impression.

Natalie Mering: Oh, yeah. Yeah. No, it was a big deal. And even that album cover, like, I didn’t realize that Guy Clark’s—

John Spong: Wife—

Natalie Mering: —painted it, and I wish I could remember her name.

John Spong: Susanna.

Natalie Mering: Susanna.

John Spong: Yeah. No. I talked to Guy about it once, because I got to hang around with him a lot towards the end of his life, and he said the album was Susanna’s idea altogether.

Natalie Mering: Really?

John Spong: Yeah.

Natalie Mering: I mean, I could see that, because she’s that smart. She’s really smart.

John Spong: She’s really smart—scary smart, and just scary. And I can see it happening because she told Willie he needed to do it, and it’s either cross Susanna or make the album.

Natalie Mering: Yeah.

John Spong: I would rather cross Columbia Records than Susanna Clark—

Natalie Mering: Yeah, than Susanna. That’s so funny.

John Spong: —than a force of nature like her.

Natalie Mering: That’s amazing. I love that connection, though. It’s just very cosmic, too, how it all comes together. And I remember hearing it and staring at that cover, and really feeling like, wow, we’re like, starry night outside at the cabin, and this is like a bedtime story being whispered to me.

John Spong: If you stare at the album cover too long, you’re floating in it.

Natalie Mering: Yeah.

John Spong: I mean, for real.

Natalie Mering: Yeah.

[Willie Nelson playing “September Song”]

Natalie Mering: You know, I watched the Ken Burns documentary, and learning about how he left Nashville feeling defeated, and kind of returning to his roots and getting back in touch with that kind of authenticity, I don’t know, to me it’s a very encouraging story, because I’ve been playing as Weyes Blood since I was fourteen, and I’ve had many different seasons and failures and moments of walking away with my guitar case. It wasn’t full of weed, but I did have some weed in it.

So, I just feel like he—to me—I really look up to the longevity, and the humbleness of really not giving up. Because it’s so easy to become disillusioned and overcome with your own insecurities, and I felt like he just stayed true, and that’s just remarkable. And also, just, he’s so prolific. The amount of music, I don’t know if I could ever fully get through all of it in one lifetime. I mean, it’s immense. And that’s somebody that’s not just trying to make money. That’s somebody that’s doing it for very spiritual purposes. So, I think as a musician on a whole, he’s definitely one of my favorite legends because of that, because there’s a persistence and a humbleness, and just doing his own thing.

John Spong: Yeah.

Natalie Mering: When you get involved in the music industry, and you start getting in the gears, there’s a lot of weird people whispering in your ear, and there’s a lot of ideas about how you should do it, and you can get jaded very fast. And the music can lose its magic very fast. For him to have gone through that machine and come out of it whole and intact, and then have this prosperous, extremely authentic career—I think to any musician, that’s just a dream story. It’s something really inspiring.

John Spong: It’s really interesting, ’cause there’s a misconception that when he was in Nashville, he was being forced to do things he didn’t want to do. And I don’t think that that’s the case. I think that he wanted to be a star, and he was in Nashville, and that’s what you did to be a star, and the producers and the players all absolutely adored him and couldn’t understand why it wasn’t working. So, he kept trying, and it kept not working—but to get it to your point, I’ve even read . . . I see it written a bunch of different ways. I’ve heard it described as he retired from music because he was making enough on publishing that “Eh, I’m just going to go back to Texas.” But then he gets here, and there’s a way for him to make music here, and his sister is here, so he gets to be with her again, which really is the key to every Willie story. It’s all Bobbie. And suddenly, he is doing it his own way. It wasn’t like they were making him do something he was unwilling to do, but he was doing something that was coming from somewhere other than inside.

Natalie Mering: Yeah, yeah.

John Spong: And so, he gets here, and it’s coming from inside. And Bobbie’s onstage with him, and he’s comfortable that way, and comfortable taking risks. When they went to record Shotgun Willie in [’73], which was his first record outside of Nashville—and it was the first record he ever did with his own band—when they got there, he didn’t have any new songs, and he was stuck. So before they recorded that record—which is kind of the pivot, right—he and Bobbie recorded a bunch of gospel songs. Of course.

Natalie Mering: Yeah, yeah.

John Spong: They spent the first two or three days recording gospel songs.

Natalie Mering: Just returning to the roots.

John Spong: Yeah. And so they get that out of the way. It wasn’t released until later in the seventies. “Uncloudy Day” is on it. It was a top-five hit for him. But, that was getting the nerve, getting the—not nerve, comfort—to do it.

Natalie Mering: Well, yeah. No, it’s really hard. It’s so competitive. Especially now—music barely makes any sense because of the way it is with the internet, and it’s so easy to lose yourself. And yeah. I think a lot of people have lost their identity. There’s not a lot of community or homes to be spoken of, in general, just the way the modern world is turning out. So, I feel like it becomes an even more valuable story over time, for people to get in touch with who they really are, versus what they think Instagram says they should be, or whatever. You’re lucky. You’re not on the social media. You’re lucky, but us kids . . .

John Spong: Yeah. I was going to say, I wonder how long it’s been since Willie fretted over how many likes he got on an Instagram post.

Natalie Mering: Oh, yeah. It’s ridiculous.

John Spong: It might not have come up all week.

Natalie Mering: [Laughs] Yeah. It’s ridiculous.

John Spong: Yeah.

Natalie Mering: But I guess there’s probably similarities to how things were going in Nashville. There’s always been that aspect of music, of this dangling carrot, of, like, “If you could just be more like someone else. If you could just be more like this person. If you could be more like the Greek yogurt that’s selling really well.”

John Spong: That’s exactly what I was saying! Because when he brought this up, they said, “No; why can’t you be more like you as we’ve decided you are, based on what happened over the course of the last five years.” And to be able—I mean, I didn’t even think of that. But to turn down what is essentially a compliment—they’re not asking him to sound like some other Nashville guy, like they did through all the sixties. They’re asking him to sound like him, because it’s great, and it’s selling. It’s the dream.

Natalie Mering: Yeah. That is, I think—

John Spong: But it’s not his dream.

Natalie Mering: Yeah. I think that’s the true death of an artist, when you try to, like, re-create lightning in a bottle. It happens once, and then you got to keep doing what you authentically want to do, and anytime I’ve had a manager or somebody be like, “Oh, that one song—could you do another song like that?” and it’s just like, that is the antithesis of creativity in music, so it never works.

John Spong: I honestly get the feeling that I would not be any happier crossing you than I would Susanna Clark.

Natalie Mering: [Laughs] Cool.

John Spong: Because you know what you’re doing, and it’s comical to me that a manager would say that.

Natalie Mering: Yeah. Well, I mean, that’s their job, is just trying to . . . They’re never that clever, and the A&R people, it’s like they’re nine-to-fivers. They’re not artists.

John Spong: Yeah. Oh, two things—one goofy, just ’cause I like this. When I was reading, doing some online digging, I found you talking about how much you loved Elvis’s live version of “Unchained Melody” from 1977.

Natalie Mering: Oh, the last one, yeah.

John Spong: Yeah, because that song’s on this album too.

Natalie Mering: Oh, yeah, yeah.

John Spong: And the difference between . . .

[Elvis Presley singing “Unchained Melody”]

John Spong: . . . to this whispered version of “Unchained Melody.”

[Willie Nelson singing “Unchained Melody”]

Natalie Mering: Yeah. Well, you can hear that pain on Elvis’s shoulders, trying to carry just how big they made him.

John Spong: How big they thought he was, and yeah, how big they made him.

Natalie Mering: So, he was really trying to fill that, and you could see him struggling, and that’s its own tragedy and its own beauty. But yeah, it’s definitely completely different.

John Spong: Wow. Yeah. The other thing I wanted to mention, because I was so thrilled to think of this, about the melody in “September Song,” because it really is—in old standards or whatever, and that era of songwriting is different, but talk about the melody.

Natalie Mering: I think what’s so crazy about “September Song” is the verse is, it’s a very peaceful, kind of like “we’re bringing you along on this song” trip, and then the chorus is so dissonant. There’s such a weird kind of half step. There’s just a lot of angst, and I think that’s really rare. Usually, they save those melodies for the verses, and the chorus has a little bit more of a gentle—

John Spong: Yeah. That’s where you rest.

Natalie Mering: Yeah, and I think that by making the choruses the angsty part, it gives “September Song” a—it’s a transition. Just like the seasons transition, and we transition through different phases of our life, there’s going to be that little uncomfortable period of dissonance. I don’t know. It’s really well done.

John Spong: The melody itself is telling a story, and it’s that one. Because it’s like, “September, November.”

Natalie Mering: November.

John Spong: It’s a cliffhanger.

Natalie Mering: Yeah.

John Spong: It’s like, what comes next?

Natalie Mering: It’s like, are we going to make it?

John Spong: Yeah. Yes. But then, where it takes you back to is springtime, rebirth.

Natalie Mering: Well, yeah, and also, we got to appreciate these few precious days.

John Spong: Yeah.

Natalie Mering: Yeah.

John Spong: Oh, s—.

Natalie Mering: Spending with somebody.

John Spong: Yeah.

Natalie Mering: Yeah.

John Spong: I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you sitting down with us.

Natalie Mering: Oh, it’s been wonderful.

John Spong: Good.

Natalie Mering: I’m so much happier now than I was before, just talking about it, so, it’s great.

John Spong: Thanks. Enjoy Luck. I take it it’s your first time here.

Natalie Mering: My first time, yeah.

John Spong: How long have you been? Have you seen much going on, or—

Natalie Mering: So, I just got here and did this, so it’s a good start.

John Spong: Well then, I think you should get out there and check it out.

Natalie Mering: I’m going to check it out.

John Spong: All right. Can’t wait to see your show tonight.

Natalie Mering: Cool. Thank you so much.

John Spong: Yeah. Bye.

[Willie Nelson singing “September Song”]

John Spong (voice-over): All right, Willie fans. That was Weyes Blood, a.k.a. Natalie Mering, talking about "September Song," in the fourth and final installment of our special, four-episode, Live From Luck! miniseason of One by Willie.