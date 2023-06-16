John Spong: It seems like, correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re playing with your dad more often at the moment. I know it comes and goes because of your own band and other stuff you’re doing, but it seems like you’re doing it a little bit more in recent years. Can you talk about what that’s like these days?

Micah Nelson: Yeah. Since Aunt Bobbie passed away, there’s obviously been a big gap sonically, and just in many ways, in his band, and I decided that, yeah, I’ve got my career and my band, but I said, “Dad, I’m there. Anytime you go out, I’ll play rhythm guitar.” So I’ve been playing acoustic rhythm guitar and singing backup with him, and just kind of helping drive the sound. It’s been really, really fun. We played some great shows. I just did this tour with my band, this little West Coast run, and my brother and Logan, from his band, they went out—because they were off, so we could kind of tag team; he could go out and play in my dad’s band for their tour. So we try to do that. Anytime I can’t make it, I’ll see if he can do it. But yeah, it’s been fun. It’s cool. We play a lot of dominoes, and we play the show, and then we play dominoes again.

John Spong: I didn’t put it together until recently, but your—the rhythm guitar, so much of the rhythm was going to be Bobbie’s left hand, and what she was doing, your aunt’s left hand. And so, it’s an important piece, musically—it needs to be there to fill things out—but it’s spiritually too, it’s family. It’s been a “family band” since your dad hooked up with Bobbie in ’72 or whenever it was, to finally, well, to become the artist that we all love so much. That was the key, right there.

Micah Nelson: Yeah. She’s been over to the right of him for—forever. So yeah, it’s different. But I’m trying to be as much of that pillar as I can. Like, I always thought of her as the tree that’s rooting everything, and he’s this crazy bird flying around the tree, and nobody knows how he’s going to land, but he looks over and there’s the branch. It’s always right there, and somehow he’s always able to . . . You know, and Mickey is like the wind that’s pushing his wings around, and Mickey’s still there. So I’m just trying to be as much of a tree as I can, keeping it simple and driving, and locking in with Kevin and Billy, and the shows have been great. I mean, and Aunt Bobbie’s there; she’s always there. It’s a different sound, but the songs are so great, and he’s singing and playing so great. He might be a little out of breath the first couple songs, but after that, it’s just amazing. Like, I just start laughing sometimes, listening to him play. It’s like, wow. It’s incredible. He’s a genius.

John Spong: Yeah. Are y’all always making music? I mean, there’s like a bluegrass record that they’ve been trying to put out for months. It’s been ready forever, and it sounds like there’s more records that you’ve recorded with your brother and your dad that are just kind sitting around, whenever the label says, “Okay, it’s time.”

Micah Nelson: Well, the bluegrass record, I did the album art for that—which, they sent the mock-up and, “Cool, looks great.” I heard the record. It sounds awesome. “Still Is Still Moving” is on it—bluegrass version.

John Spong: No! Bluegrass?

Micah Nelson: Which is so good.

John Spong: Oh, wow.

Micah Nelson: Yeah. I mean, as far as I know, that’s the next record coming out, but I’m not super in the loop, I guess, lately. We did a few records over the pandemic. Most of them, I think, came out, though.

John Spong: The Family album, with the spiritual stuff on it, came out.

Micah Nelson: The Family album came out, and we did a Roger Miller tribute album.

John Spong: Really?

Micah Nelson: That has not come out.

John Spong: Oh, wow. Was it just the three of y’all, or more people, or . . . ?

Micah Nelson: I think it was just the three of us. I played drums and bass, and my brother played guitars and sang with my dad. I might have sang a little bit. Just trying to think of stuff that we did. That’s one that we did that I thought was really cool. I don’t know.

John Spong: Can I ask about it? ’Cause, I mean, aside from being a huge Roger Miller fan myself, I know how tight he was with your dad. And so the first time I ever interviewed your dad, or one of the first times, I wasn’t going to ask him a question he hadn’t heard before. But where it became an interesting conversation was kind of when we were about done, and I said, “Can you tell me about Roger Miller?”

Micah Nelson: That’s a good question to ask him.

John Spong: Everything changed. Can you tell me about Roger Miller? What has your dad said about him and that friendship and those times—or has he?

Micah Nelson: Oh man. He’s got so many Roger stories. Roger was just a constant source of just hilarious genius, all the time. I never really knew Roger that well. I don’t remember him.

John Spong: I think he died before you were born, or right around there.

Micah Nelson: He probably died before I was born, yeah. But I just have a slew of anecdotes about Roger that—I’m sure my dad told you a bunch of them. You know, they’d be driving down the highway, and it’d be this beautiful sunset, and Roger would go, “Just think if God had money.” You know? My dad’s like, “Wow, beautiful sunset.” “Yeah, just imagine if God had money.” Just so hilarious and irreverent. He was just like Robin Williams or something. He was just nonstop, just a character. But then he could write the most beautiful, heartfelt songs too. He had his funny songs, his quirky songs, but yeah, he was just another li’l genius hanging around.

John Spong: That song that he did with your dad and Ray Price, “Old Friends,” was always one of my very favorites of any of the three of them. That’s just such a powerful and genuine song about old buddies—and they weren’t old yet.

Micah Nelson: Yeah. Yeah, they were old buddies.

[Roger Miller singing and Willie Nelson playing “Old Friends”]

John Spong: At the birthday shows in Hollywood in April, the big ninetieth, you played “The Ghost” on the first night with Daniel Lanois. That song is [twenty] years older than you. It’s about as deep a cut as you can get, you know? How’d you find that?

Micah Nelson: It was actually around the time I wrote “Die When I’m High.” It was Christmas of 2020, I think. I was hanging out with my dad a lot. We were in my garage . . . ’Cause, I was just trying to—we were all trying to just come up with excuses to work on something, and also to get him to sing, keep his voice going, so we weren’t just sitting around rusting away. And I don’t remember how we started listening to that album, The Party’s Over . . .

John Spong: Oh yeah, from [1967]—

Micah Nelson: . . . but it’s the most depressing album ever written. It’s the saddest—like, songs to slit your wrists by, as my dad would say, and some of them are so good. These little lost gems. And I think he was just like, “Did you ever hear this one?” He played “The Ghost,” and I don’t think I’d ever heard it. It was so—he always manages to take something just generic, like lost love or a broken romance or something, and give it this superunique twist, some angle on it that nobody’s ever done. It was like the idea of the memories of the broken relationship, the lost romance, revisiting you each night as an actual specter, like an apparition coming into your room.

[Willie Nelson singing “The Ghost”]

Micah Nelson: [Laughs] That phrasing. It’s like a David Lynch film. Sounds like something from Blue Velvet or . . .

John Spong: Yeah.

Micah Nelson: It’s such a weird, dark song, haunting song. Ahead of its time, I would say.

John Spong: It was one of those songs that made me think, “Oh, yeah, maybe the timing just wasn’t right.” The world needed to catch up. Because like you were saying, the look on your face—”The silence is unusually loud tonight. The strange sound of nothing fills my ears.”

Micah Nelson: What the? That’s the greatest intro to a song ever. It’s like, “Okay, I’m in. What’s happening here?”

John Spong: Oh, and “The ghost laughs as I listen for the breaking of day.” That was what was so cool about you and Daniel, because like you said earlier, there’s something spectral about that imagery, and that’s exactly what y’all brought to it.

Micah Nelson: Thank you. That’s good. That’s what we were going for. Yeah. I mean, it’s like, you don’t always get the opportunity to play a song like that for that many people, in that situation, where it’s like, okay, yeah, we could do a song that everybody already knows, or we could say, like, “You think you know Willie Nelson. You don’t know this one, but you should.”

[Micah Nelson singing “The Ghost”]

John Spong: Back to “Still Is Still Moving to Me”—the other thing that floors me about this, has always floored me about this album, but this song in particular: it comes out in ’93, and it is just finally getting to the other side of a really tough stretch of time for the whole family, right? And the IRS stuff, and all kinds of other things, and the record label’s talking about “heritage-act time,” or whatever they would call it in the business. And so, to make this record—it brings in a lot of new fans, because it brings in rock fans and pop fans. Don Was, when we talked to him and he was explaining how the record, the album, was made, he said that it kind of launched Willie on the “living legend” part of his career—which has lasted thirty years. But the thing there that gets me with this song is that the whole album does that: it establishes him as this ever-changing artist. But then this song has so much energy. This is actually the momentum that takes us up to ninety-year-old Willie still doing his thing every night.

Micah Nelson: That’s it. Well said. Yeah. I think there’s a reason why he plays this song every night. It’s usually the second or third song that we kick off in the show, ’cause it’s got such energy, and it probably, for him, you know—just like you said, being in that kind of crucial crossroads moment of a career, where it’s like either you’re going to be washed up and you’re going to be a legacy act, or you’re going to channel something fresh and energetic and kind of dangerous and edgy and catchy, and you’re going to ride that into the next several decades and keep the thing going. And this song, I imagine, is part of that. It represents that triumphant renewal, that reenergization of his career, and—and it’s fun to play.

John Spong: [Laughs] I was going to ask.

Micah Nelson: It’s a rocker. It’s just, it’s high energy, and it gets the show started. You want to kind of kick it off with a one-two punch. You know, we’ve got to start with “Whiskey River.” That’s just—

John Spong: Yeah, you’re locked into that one.

Micah Nelson: It’s the law. But then, he always—if it’s not the second song, it’s the third song. He’ll kick off “Still Is Still Moving.”

John Spong: So there’s this guy, Dave Kirby. He’s a poet from Louisiana, and he just wrote this essay about your dad. Although really, but it was in the shape of a review of a show y’all did in Tallahassee earlier this year. He went bonkers for you. He really loved what you were doing up there.

Micah Nelson: Was this . . . Yeah, was this . . . It was really beautifully written, like—

John Spong: It was in the Oxford American a couple months ago, I think.

Micah Nelson: I think I remember reading that and—yeah. If that’s the one I’m thinking of, that was great. Yeah.

John Spong: Yeah. That was the thing, there was a lyrical quality to it. It wasn’t written by some journalist. It was really beautiful. But the thing that I found in it that got me, he closed it by talking about “Still Is Still Moving to Me.” For everything else that happened that night, that was the thing, the song, the moment that really got him, and he described it as . . . He said, “It begins with a frenetic Django Reinhardt–style intro that would make dead people dance. With the allusiveness but also the duende of a Lorca poem, the lyrics intimate that life is short, but while we still have it, life is about freedom, and freedom means staying in motion.”

Micah Nelson: Wow.

John Spong: Whatcha think?

Micah Nelson: There you go. He nailed it. Dang.

John Spong: That’s the song y’all play, right?

Micah Nelson: Yeah. That’s why we play that every night. It’s a tone-setter. It’s a reminder. Got to keep moving.

John Spong: Yeah.

Micah Nelson: Use it or lose it.

[Willie Nelson singing “Still Is Still Moving to Me”]

John Spong: Do you have a Father’s Day message for your dad, or for all the dads?

Micah Nelson: [Laughs] Get some rest.

John Spong: [Laughs] You saved my shit-ass question. That was the f—ing worst, man.

Micah Nelson: [Laughs] You’re welcome.

