On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for Richard Linklater’s buzzy upcoming film, Hit Man, based on the Texas Monthly story by Skip Hollandsworth. Watch the full trailer below.

The trailer has already received overwhelmingly positive responses from outlets like Rolling Stone, Vulture, Total Film, IndieWire, and more. The film, starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, will be released in select theaters May 24 and will premiere on Netflix June 7.

This is Linklater’s second movie based on a Hollandsworth story—the 2011 film Bernie, starring Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, and Matthew McConaughey, was inspired by Hollandsworth’s “Midnight in the Garden of East Texas.”

Stay tuned for more Hit Man content and other Texas Monthly true crime storytelling on our true crime hub, or subscribe to our true crime newsletter.