Almost a year after the series premiere, the award nominations for Love & Death are still rolling in: the Max Original limited series has been nominated for a BAFTA TV award in the “International” category. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, the series is based on parts one and two of the 1984 Texas Monthly article “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” as well as the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

This prestigious nomination is a huge honor for Texas Monthly, Lionsgate, David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, ITVX, and the rest of the production team. As stated on their website, “The [BAFTA awards] recognize and celebrate the outstanding storytellers of our time, and the craft that goes into making the films, games, and TV shows that enrich our culture.” The BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, will take place on Sunday, May 12. The BAFTA Television Craft Awards take place on Sunday, April 28. For a full list of nominees, click here.

See below for a full list of awards and nominations Love & Death has received since premiering in April 2023.

BAFTA Awards

2024 Nominee International

Critics’ Choice Awards

2024 Nominee Best Limited Series

Jesse Plemons – 2024 Nominee Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Primetime Emmy Awards

Jesse Plemons – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Golden Globes, USA

Elizabeth Olsen – 2024 Nominee Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Online Film & Television Awards

Elizabeth Olsen – 2023 Nominee Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series

2023 Nominee Best Picture Editing in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series

2023 Nominee Best Casting & Ensemble in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series

Jesse Plemons – 2023 Nominee Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series

Lily Rabe – 2023 Nominee Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series

2023 Nominee Best Direction of a Motion Picture or Limited Series

Gold Derby Awards

Elizabeth Olsen – 2023 Nominee Limited/Movie Actress

Lily Rabe – 2023 Nominee Limited/Movie Supporting Actress

ReFrame

2023 Winner TV

Awards Daily Cooler Awards

Elizabeth Olsen – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series

Lesli Linka Glatter – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Lily Rabe – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series