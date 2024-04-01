Almost a year after the series premiere, the award nominations for Love & Death are still rolling in: the Max Original limited series has been nominated for a BAFTA TV award in the “International” category. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, the series is based on parts one and two of the 1984 Texas Monthly article “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” as well as the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.
This prestigious nomination is a huge honor for Texas Monthly, Lionsgate, David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, ITVX, and the rest of the production team. As stated on their website, “The [BAFTA awards] recognize and celebrate the outstanding storytellers of our time, and the craft that goes into making the films, games, and TV shows that enrich our culture.” The BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, will take place on Sunday, May 12. The BAFTA Television Craft Awards take place on Sunday, April 28. For a full list of nominees, click here.
See below for a full list of awards and nominations Love & Death has received since premiering in April 2023.
BAFTA Awards
2024 Nominee International
Critics’ Choice Awards
2024 Nominee Best Limited Series
Jesse Plemons – 2024 Nominee Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Primetime Emmy Awards
Jesse Plemons – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Golden Globes, USA
Elizabeth Olsen – 2024 Nominee Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Online Film & Television Awards
Elizabeth Olsen – 2023 Nominee Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series
2023 Nominee Best Picture Editing in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series
2023 Nominee Best Casting & Ensemble in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series
Jesse Plemons – 2023 Nominee Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series
Lily Rabe – 2023 Nominee Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series
2023 Nominee Best Direction of a Motion Picture or Limited Series
Gold Derby Awards
Elizabeth Olsen – 2023 Nominee Limited/Movie Actress
Lily Rabe – 2023 Nominee Limited/Movie Supporting Actress
ReFrame
2023 Winner TV
Awards Daily Cooler Awards
Elizabeth Olsen – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series
Lesli Linka Glatter – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Lily Rabe – 2023 Nominee Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series